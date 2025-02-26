"That's the best piece not to do that today" - Former Liverpool director comments on Mohamed Salah contract situation

Former director of research at Liverpool, Ian Graham, has admitted that he's delighted not to be in charge of Mohamed Salah's contract this year. He recalled working on the Egyptian's previous contract and added that they predicted that his performances would dip at the end of the deal.

At the FT Business of Football Submmit, Graham said that he was surprised to see Salah continuing to deliver at the top level. He added that he's happy to not be involved in the negotiations this season, saying (via BBC):

“I helped with the work for the last contract extension which sees him through to this summer and, at the time, I thought for players of his age that I would recommend not to sign a contract. But this was the strength of the data that forces you to take an objective viewpoint, and it surprises yourself. I was surprised at looking at his calibre of player and how they could go into their 30s performing at the same level.

"When those players drop off it tends to be a drop in minutes rather than quality. It tends to be a drop in minutes rather than performance. We decided to give him a contract in the summer of 2022, and that was a hard piece of work. I am delighted I am not responsible for that piece of work today. That’s the best piece not to do that today.”

Mohamed Salah is in the final months of his deal at Liverpool but is yet to pen a new deal. He has an offer on his table but is reportedly not happy with it and hasn't signed the contract.

Mohamed Salah says there's no update on Liverpool contract offer

Mohamed Salah told TNT Sports about his contract situation at Liverpool. He said that he's still enjoying his football at the club and isn't thinking much about the future right now. He said (via This Is Anfield):

“In a very polite way, (no). I always say I just want the fans to remember that I give it all to the fans. I give it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy.

"I just enjoyed my football and just give it all, because I think that’s what the city is about, they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give it all. So I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years or whatever and I just give it all.”

Apart from Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are also in the final months of their contracts at Liverpool.

