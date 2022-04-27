"That's the best thing to do" - Jose Enrique urges Liverpool hero to snub Premier League transfer to avoid tarnishing Reds legacy

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has urged Divock Origi to snub a Premier League move to avoid tarnishing his legacy at the Merseyside club. The former left-back has also claimed that the Belgian deserves a statue at Anfield for what he has done for the club over the years.

The 27-year-old looks destined to leave the Reds this summer with his contract set to expire. The former Lille star has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe.

Enrique reckons that the Belgian is good enough for most clubs in the world but advises him to make a move to teams like AC Milan and Inter Milan. The Spaniard told Lord Ping, as quoted by Express Sport:

"Origi is good enough to stay in the Premier League and he's playing for one of the best teams in the world. He's not starting and he's not been playing too much this season, so a team like AC Milan and Inter Milan looks like where he could be heading. I can’t see him playing anywhere in the Premier League but I think he is good enough."

He added:

"I think if I was him and you have teams like AC Milan, Inter Milan and top teams like that interested, I would rather go and play in a team where he's a ‘hero’ as Liverpool call him the legend himself because he always comes when the team needs him. Also, they are in Europe and a footballer's career is short, so maybe that’s the best thing to do."

Enrique has claimed that Origi would be an excellent signing for his former club Newcastle United but advised him not to do so. He added:

“He could go to Newcastle because they have a lot of money to spend and they'll want to bring new players, but I would not go to one of Liverpool’s rivals because I think his legacy at Liverpool is amazing, they should make a statue of him for what he's done and what he's won.”

Liverpool will be forever in debt of Origi for what he has done to the club

Despite never truly being a regular starter for the Liverpool side, Divock Origi has given the Merseyside club plenty of moments of sheer delight.

He has always been a man for the big occasions and has delivered in the most crunch situations. He recently scored the second goal in their 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on 24 April. He also scored a 94th minute goal in their 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in December.

Arguably the most notable goal by the Belgian came as the fourth goal in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals. The Reds won the tie 4-3 on aggregate and defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the final to lift their sixth trophy.

Given what he has done for the club, the 27-year-old will forever remain a legend in the red half of Merseyside.

