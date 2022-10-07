“That’s a big question” – Mikel Arteta responds after being asked if Arsenal star William Saliba can reach the heights of Virgil van Dijk

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised William Saliba for his performances this season but refused to draw comparisons between his defender and Virgil van Dijk.

The centre-back has been hugely impressive so far for the Gunners, playing in all eight of their Premier League games this season. Saliba has spent the previous three seasons on loan at Ligue 1 clubs and even won the division's 'Young Player of the Year' award while at Marseille.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 William Saliba: ‘I want to help Arsenal to come back to the very top. I will give everything for this club to help us get back there’. William Saliba: ‘I want to help Arsenal to come back to the very top. I will give everything for this club to help us get back there’. https://t.co/TdMdSNJj6L

Heading into their clash with Liverpool on Sunday (October 9), Arsenal currently sit atop the league table after winning seven of their eight encounters so far. Saliba's impact on the team has drawn comparisons to the instant impact Van Dijk had at Anfield following his arrival in 2018.

However, when Arteta was asked if the France U21 international could reach the level of the Premier League and Champions League winner, the Spanish manager proclaimed (per Football Daily):

“I think the way he has established himself; the composure and leadership he's shown on the pitch in a natural way without any flashy lights just being himself, be very quiet and confident at the same time."

"[Can he hit Van Dijk's heights?] That's a big question, I'm really happy with where he's at in the moment, he is Saliba, no one else.”

Jamie Carragher compares Arsenal defender William Saliba to Liverpool's Virigil van Dijk

Ahead of a huge Premier League clash between Arteta's side and Liverpool this weekend, Carragher claims Saliba's arrival has elevated the Gunners to a new level. The Liverpool legend wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

"Saliba is a modern centre-back in the Van Dijk mould. He is fast enough to deal with the quickest strikers, aerially strong to cope with target men, and comfortable in possession to ensure his side can play from the back."

"Yes, these are early days and Saliba has a long way to go to match Van Dijk’s long-term influence at Liverpool but he has had an immediate impact on how structurally sound a previously flaky defence looks."

Carragher continued:

"There is an echo of Van Dijk’s early months at Anfield. So far, Arsenal are conceding fewer goals and shots per game than last season, and there has been a significant drop off in the number of touches opponents are having in their penalty area."

"The major tactical difference a player such as Saliba makes is in enabling the team to play higher up the pitch, trusting their pacey, multi-faceted centre-half to react if strikers try to get in behind."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



"We’ll try to do things in the right way, to plan in the best possible way". Arteta confirms Arsenal are working to extend Saliba, Saka and Martinelli's contracts: "Yes, Edu is on top of it. We want reward the players that have a big future for the club"."We’ll try to do things in the right way, to plan in the best possible way". Arteta confirms Arsenal are working to extend Saliba, Saka and Martinelli's contracts: "Yes, Edu is on top of it. We want reward the players that have a big future for the club". 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC"We’ll try to do things in the right way, to plan in the best possible way". https://t.co/goWI7eJuRD

