"That’s his brand of play" - Chelsea loanee Joao Felix defends Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr amid racial abuses from rival fans

Chelsea loanee Joao Felix has defended Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. amid racial abuse from rival fans. The Atletico Madrid star believes the Brazilian's style is different, and he appreciates it.

Vinicius has been the subject of racial abuse inside the stadium in several La Liga matches this season. Atletico Madrid, Real Valladolid and RCD Mallorca fans have targeted the Real Madrid star this season.

Speaking to AS, Felix claimed that he is friends with Vinicius and added that they talk regularly. He believes the abuse is mostly because the Brazilian is better than the opposition. He said:

"I don't understand the criticism that Vinícius gets. Maybe it's because he's better than others; because he sets off on dribbles that others aren't capable of; because he produces moments of skill that others can't do; because he's quicker, scores goals, and supplies assists. He's playing very well and it feels like everyone's against him. I'm pals with him. I talk to him and I like the way he plays football. The dribbles he conjures up get people's backs up, but that's football. That's his brand of play; a fun brand of play. I like it, and I don't understand all the criticism."

Chelsea star's advice to Real Madrid's Vinicius

Chelsea star Joao Felix was asked by AS as to what advice he would give Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. He claimed that the first thing would be to continue what he is doing as it is a lot of fun.

He added that it was sad to see fans go with racial abuse and said:

"I'd tell him to keep doing what he's doing, because he's a lot of fun. I saw the other day that he was having a right battle with the Mallorca players. That's great to see: sometimes Vini will win, sometimes the defenders will win. It's sad to see that there's racism against him; you can have a go at a player without resorting to that."

Felix is on loan at Chelsea for the rest of the season from Atletico Madrid.

