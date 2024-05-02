“That’s bullsh**” - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals what he said to himself during tumultuous Chelsea spell

Former Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up about what went down during his season-long ordeal at Stamford Bridge. The Gabonese striker endured a tumultuous season at the English side, having joined from Barcelona, before leaving for Olympique Marseille last summer.

The summer of 2022 was the first transfer window of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Group at Chelsea, and they made signings on the recommendation of then-manager Thomas Tuchel. One of their signings was Aubameyang, who joined from Barcelona for reportedly around £10 million on transfer deadline day.

Barely a week after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived on the recommendation of Tuchel, the Blues parted ways with the German manager. The former Arsenal striker had only featured once at the time, and struggled to make an impact for the rest of the campaign as he was de-listed from their UEFA Champions League squad.

Now of Olympique Marseille, Aubameyang has opened up to L'Equipe regarding how his spell at Stamford Bridge played out. He revealed that he wanted to move out just three months into his arrival at Chelsea, and did not apply himself as much as he would have, as a result.

“I understood from December, that the season was over, I already wanted to leave, but you can’t play for more than three clubs.”

“I asked myself: is this what it means to be old? And I answered: It’s you who decides. Either you decide to follow this path and say to yourself maybe it’s old age. Or you say, no, that’s bullsh*t, I still have things to do.

“I was disappointed and jaded, I got a little… ‘lost,’ that’s a big word, but I let myself go.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did not once complete 90 minutes for the Blues despite the struggles of their other forwards in front of goal. Both Graham Potter and Frank Lampard repeatedly overlooked him in the second half of what was a disappointing season for him.

This season, the striker has 27 goals and 11 assists in 46 appearances, including 10 goals in 11 Europa League games. He managed only three in 21 appearances at Chelsea in 2022-23.

Chelsea ace nominated for two Premier League awards in April

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has been nominated for two Premier League awards for the month of April. The 21-year-old enjoyed a spectacular month as he registered himself as a true contender for the golden boot.

Palmer has been nominated for the league's Player of the Month award alongside Kai Havertz, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Bruno Fernandes, Josko Gvardiol and Jordan Pickford. He recorded seven goals and an assist in just five games in April to earn the nomination.

The England international has also been nominated for the league's Goal of the Month after a stunning effort against Everton. The forward showed great technical excellence to create an opening and score his side's first in their 6-0 win over Everton to earn the nomination.