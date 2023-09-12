“That’s the business side of things” – Liverpool sent Mohamed Salah transfer advice by John Aldridge 

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has given his take on Mohamed Salah's potential departure to the Saudi Pro League.

Salah, 31, was the subject of intense speculation during the latter stages of this past summer's transfer window. The Egyptian superstar was wanted by Saudi giants Al Ittihad to become the latest high-profile name to swap Europe for the Saudi Pro League.

However, Liverpool rejected a £150 million offer from Al Ittihad although the Saudi Pro League champions were considering improving their bid, per Sky Sports. That didn't happen and Salah remained with the Reds after the Saudi transfer window closed. Still, there is an expectation that the transfer saga isn't over and that Al-Numoor will return for the Anfield hero in the future.

Aldridge has discussed this possibility and given a business perspective on the potential transfer. He wrote for the Liverpool Echo, explaining that the Egypt international has only a year left on his contract:

"It's not for me to say whether he should be allowed to leave next summer, but look, it depends on his contract. He's only got a year left after next summer. The club know if Mo wants to go there, it would be silly if he's got one year left on his contract they'd not sell up and he'd go for nothing at the end of his contract."

Aldridge continued by suggesting how the Merseysiders could use the funds made from selling their protagonist. He thinks losing the club's fifth all-time record goalscorer wouldn't make sense:

"If you can get around about £200m for him - that's the same as about two of the best players in the world at the moment, £100m each - that's the logical way to go about it rather than let him go for nothing and get another season off Mo. That's the business side of things at least."

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 for £36.9 million and has become an icon with the Reds. He has bagged 188 goals and 81 assists in 309 games across competitions, winning the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

His club will be wary of the risk of losing him for free in 2025 given the money they can make by selling him to the Saudi Pro League. However, given he is so vital for Jurgen Klopp's side, losing him with so little time to find a replacement in the summer wasn't logical.

Salah claimed he would be happy to end his career at Liverpool

The Egyptian is adored by the Anfield faithful.

The Egyptian superstar expressed his desire to see out his career at Anfield just two years ago but accepted that it wasn't his decision. He has grown a strong affection for not only the club but also Liverpool fans during his six years on Merseyside. He told Sky Sports:

"If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that. It's not in my hands. It depends on what the club want, not on me."

It remains to be seen if that desire still remains following Al Ittihad's approach. Some of Europe's top stars are now on lucrative contracts in Saudi, including his former teammates Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson.

Salah has been linked with a departure from Anfield in recent years to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Yet, he showed his commitment to the club by signing a new three-year contract in July 2022.