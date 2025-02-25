"That's our case" - Alexis Mac Allister explains why Liverpool midfield works well under Arne Slot 

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister praised his midfield partner Dominik Szoboszlai following the Reds' 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, February 23. Szoboszlai scored the Reds' second goal of the night in the game.

Mohamed Salah continued with his exceptional form as he scored the first goal of the night (14'). Dominik Szoboszlai doubled the lead (37') ahead of halftime, while the Sky Blues failed to make a comeback in the second half. Sunday's win kept the Merseysiders 11 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who suffered a 1-0 loss to West Ham last week.

In the post-match press conference, Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister spoke highly of Dominik Szobozslai and explained what worked in favor of the club during the crucial league victory. He said (via Tribal Football):

"It's always easier when you have good players around and that's our case. We have a really good team and really good midfielders who came to the club at the same time as me, not long ago. We are complementing each other really well and we are happy to play with each other."

"Dom, he is really important for us. I think you could see physically he is really good; he can score and also assist. He is doing really well and is really important for us."

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have shared the pitch in 63 games for Liverpool. However, the duo have yet to record a joint-goal participation.

"It is so hard to judge" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes feelings clear about the Reds' Premier League title race

In the post-match press conference, Liverpool boss Arne Slot spoke to reporters about the Reds' title race this season. The Merseysiders are one of the most important contenders to win the league this season as they are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the table.

"You can ask every single question you want, but I have said many times it is so hard to judge the league table before every single game is played because the person that asks me this asked me this after the [Aston] Villa game. In my opinion, Villa away and City away are two very, very, very difficult games so you can drop points over there." (via Liverpool's official website)

The Dutchman added that it is difficult to hold a lead in the Premier League and explained:

"In every other league, I think a lead like this would be very comfortable – except for this one because in this league every single game gives you a lot of challenges, even Plymouth Argyle gave us a lot of challenges."

The Reds last won the Premier League in the 2018-19 season under Jurgen Klopp's guidance. With a big chunk of the season left, it remains to be seen if they can win their next league title in Arne Slot's first season.

