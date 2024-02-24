"That's what he chose" - Liverpool star comments on Moises Caicedo snubbing the Reds to join Chelsea

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has opened up on his former Brighton & Hove Albion teammate Moises Caicedo snubbing a move to Anfield to join Chelsea. The two former teammates will lock horns against each other in the League Cup final on Sunday, February 25 at Wembley.

Both Mac Allister and Caicedo left Brighton in the summer for Liverpool and Chelsea respectively but the two could have remained teammates had the latter not snubbed the Reds. Jurgen Klopp's side had a £110million bid accepted by Brighton for the Ecuador international only to see the midfielder reject them.

Caicedo went on to join Chelsea for a £115 million fee after turning the Reds down and Mac Allister has now opened up on his former midfield partner's decision. The World Cup-winning midfielder said, as quoted by Express Sport:

"It's a personal decision, that's what he chose and that's completely fine. He's an amazing player, a really good guy so I wish him all the best - but not on Sunday! "

Mac Allister has also insisted that he wants to give his everything to win as many trophies as possible with Liverpool. He added:

The World Cup helped me to realise that I really want to win more trophies, so this is a big opportunity. It'll be my first final with Liverpool and first opportunity to win something. So it's going to be something very special for me and the team. We need to go out there, do our best, play the game we want to play and try to win."

Mac Allister has been joined Jurgen Klopp's side for a reported fee of £35 million rising to £55 million with add-ons. The Argentina international has made 28 appearances for the Reds scoring twice and producing four assists.

Caicedo has so far made 31 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Jamie Carragher warns Liverpool ahead of League Cup final against Chelsea

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has warned the Reds ahead of their League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday, February 25. The former England defender backed his former club to secure a 2-1 win but insisted that it won't be a cakewalk for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Speaking on The RedMenTV, Jamie Carragher was asked for his prediction for the game.

“What’s your score prediction for the Carabao?” Carragher was asked.

“I’ll go with 2-1 to Liverpool. I think it will be tight,” the former Reds defender said.

“Extra time?” Carragher was asked.

“No, I’ll go for us, I don’t care, just win it. It won’t be like Anfield, they should be better and the pitch is a lot better, it will be more difficult to press than it is at Anfield because the pitch is tighter,” he added.

Liverpool demolished Chelsea with a 4-1 scoreline the last time they met on January 31 at Anfield.