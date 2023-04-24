“That’s confidence” – Martin Keown in awe of 23-year-old star sold by Arsenal

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has heaped praise on Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock after his incredible assist against Tottenham Hotspur. The Englishman has been in fine form this season and has helped the Magpies currently make it to the Premier League top four.

Newcastle United were already 3-0 up against Tottenham at St. James' Park on April 23 when Willock produced a stunning ball to release Isak. The striker made no mistake and scored the fourth goal of the match they eventually won 6-1.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Keown could not stop himself from praising the player Arsenal sold for £25 million in 2021. He said:

"I don't think it matters (whether Newcastle are ready for the Champions League). I think it will happen anyway. I mean, you look at Willock. The ball he puts in for Isak… amazing. That's confidence. That is inspiration. I think the crowd bring that on. There definitely is a special atmosphere."

Willock has scored three goals and assisted five times in 30 games in the Premier League this season.

Joe Willock left Arsenal for Newcastle United

Joe Willock moved to Newcastle United in the summer of 2021 after an impressive loan spell under Steve Bruce. He made 78 senior appearances for Arsenal, scoring 11 goals and contributing four assists.

Willock claimed that he was dejected after leaving the Gunners, but was happy to join the Magpies on a permanent transfer. He told the club's official website:

"When I left here in the summer it felt like I'd left a piece of me. I always had that in the back of my mind that I wanted to come back and sign permanently. I am happy it is done. The main reason I have come is because the supporters and the manager showed me so much love and wanted me so bad. I felt that sense of homely feeling about this club."

Willock added:

"The last few days have been tough. We had lots to discuss as a family and different decisions. It was not easy to leave Arsenal my boyhood club, where I had been since I was four and a half. But there is no better club for me to come to. I feel like Newcastle is like a family. Players manager fans. That is perfect for me and something I thrive in."

Willock has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 83 games for Newcastle across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes