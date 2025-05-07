"That’s what counts for me" - Arsene Wenger slams referee for huge mistake in Barcelona's loss to Inter Milan

Arsene Wenger has slammed the referee and VAR after Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League by Inter Milan. He believes that the penalty awarded to the Serie A side was not right and should not have been reviewed in slow motion.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Wenger claimed that tackles should be checked in normal speed. He added that Lautaro Martinez knew what he was doing and was looking to win the penalty in the match. He said via METRO:

"I am highly against these kind of penalties and I am highly against using the slow-motion. At normal pace, this is a great tackle, he’s first on the ball. Why does he touch him? Look what Lautaro is doing. He leans into him, he looks for the penalty, he knows he cannot score because he feels the defender there."

"The referee, in this situation, has not made the right decision. He [Cubarsi] is first to the ball and that’s what counts for me. The rest is done by Lautaro. It doesn’t matter if there’s contact, it’s who plays the ball and who wins the ball first."

Inter Milan knocked out Barcelona in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, May 6th. The Serie A side won 7-6 in extra time, after a dramatic 3-3 draw in normal time in both legs of the tie.

Hansi Flick hits out at referee after Barcelona crash out of Champions League

Hansi Flick was also furious with the referee and claimed that all 540:50 decisions were being awarded in favor of Inter Milan. He did not want to talk much about the officials and added that they needed to accept the result. He said via Sempre Barca:

“What happened is that Inter play too, and they’re a great team. They defend very well, have very good forwards, keep possession, and have great automatisms… I don’t want to talk too much about the referee, but every 50/50 decision went their way. We gave it our all, and it turned out the way it did.”

“We’re out and we’re disappointed. Some decisions were 50/50 and always went Inter’s way, but we have to accept it. I’m very proud of my team. Sometimes it’s like this, sometimes you feel it’s a bit unfair—some of the referee’s decisions were unfair and didn’t go our way—but we have to accept it and start again. Winning the Champions League is one of our goals, and we’ll be back.”

Barcelona face Real Madrid next in the league and can take a big step towards the title with a win. They are 4 points ahead with 4 matches left and will need just 2 points from their last 3 matches if they win this weekend.

