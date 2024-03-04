"That's criminal" - Paul Scholes blasts Manchester United superstar for what he did in 3-1 Man City defeat

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes was critical of Casemiro's defending against Manchester City on Sunday, March 3. United lost the game 3-1 and Scholes felt Casemiro could have done more to stop City's second goal.

Foden scored the second goal after a quick one-two exchange with Julian Alvarez. Scholes felt Casemiro should not have lost his marking on the English winger (as per Metro).

"Look at Casemiro during that one-two," Scholes told Premier League Productions. "In a defensive position, the holding midfield role, that is criminal. The gap shouldn’t be that far and Casemiro, with the experience he has got, should not be getting done with a one-two there."

Foden scored the equaliser as well. It was a world-class strike from outside the box which cancelled out Marcus Rashford's first-half rocket hit. Erling Haaland added a third in injury time to put the game to bed for City.

Paul Scholes feels Manchester United could have lost by a bigger margin

City dominated the proceedings, recording 74 percent possession and 27 shots throughout the game. United sat back for the majority of the game, offering increasingly less as the game progressed. The Red Devils had an xG of 0.00 in the second half.

Scholes felt that Manchester United were outclassed on the night and could have lost by a bigger margin (as per Metro).

"Once United went behind they didn’t really have the answers, they don’t have the quality of Manchester City, they can’t keep a spell of possession for three or four minutes," Scholes said. "They don’t have that quality and they were a bit recognisable at the end."

He added:

"You are more hoping it’s not 4-1 or 5-1 rather than getting it back to 3-2. A draw to play that way looks acceptable but as soon as they go ahead, it looks awful. You’re looking at United and they are behind, you have got to try put pressure on City, try get Rashford, [Alejandro] Garnacho down the side but they could never really get that spell of possession."

Scholes concluded:

"The midfield did okay defensively for a while but when you play against a team like City you don’t get a kick of the ball. It’s difficult to stamp your authority on a game."

Manchester United are currently sixth on the Premier League table with 44 points after 27 games.