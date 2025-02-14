“That’s it dad” - Douglas Luiz, Morgan Rogers and Aymeric Laporte react as Jhon Duran scores brace in 3-2 Al-Nassr win vs Al-Ahli

Al-Nassr star Jhon Duran has garnered praise from his teammates after netting a sensational brace in their 3-2 win over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. The Knights of Najd extended their winning run to six games in all competitions on Thursday, February 13, courtesy of two late goals.

Ad

Duran fired the visitors in front after only 32 minutes but Ivan Toney equalized for Al-Ahli with only 12 minutes of normal time remaining. Their joy was shortlived, though, as Ayman Yahya restored Al-Nassr's lead in the 80th minute before Duran made it 3-1 eight minutes later.

Sumayhan Al-Nabit pulled one back for the hosts deep into stoppage-time but it was too little too late as Stefano Pioli's side claimed all three points.

Ad

Trending

After the match, Duran posted a few pictures from the game on his Instagram handle, raving about his side's performance. He also received praise for his two-goal heroics from some of his club teammates, who left encouraging words for him in the comments.

Former Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte hailed Duran as the 'big bug', while Morgan Rogers merely wrote "Crackkkkk". Douglas Luiz also left a cheeky response, as he wrote:

Ad

"That's it dad [fire emoji]"

Joining from Premier League side Aston Villa in January, Duran has enjoyed a fast start to life in the Middle East. He struck twice on his Saudi Pro League debut against Al-Fayha, becoming the first player to achieve the feat since the club's rebranding in 2008.

With two more goals scored, the Ecuadorian sniper now has four goals for Al-Nassr in just two league games. If the 21-year-old can keep up this form, he will be valuable for the side in their pursuit of titles this season.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo eclipsed again as Al-Nassr have a new talisman

Al-Nassr seem to have a new goalscoring talisman, with Jhon Duran taking to life with the Saudi Pro League side by storm. He netted a brace in his first game last Friday and followed it up with another double last night.

With four goals in two games, the Ecuadorian is already emerging as a valuable addition to Stefano Pioli's side as Cristiano Ronaldo has a new partner-in-crime. The Portuguese ace turned 40 a few days ago but continues to deliver for his side, having netted 24 goals from 27 games this season.

Al-Nassr are competing on multiple fronts for a trophy, and the blistering form of these two players should hold them in good stead as the 2024-25 campaign enters its home stretch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback