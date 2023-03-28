"That's such a dead team,", "McTominay dunking on them" - Fans react as Spain name starting XI for Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland

Football fans have shared their opinions on Spain's starting XI for their contest against Scotland on Tuesday (March 28).

La Roja will take on the Scots in their second UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park. They will be the favorites in the eyes of many to win, given their credentials and superior pedigree. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winners recently announced their line-up for the contest, which is as follows:

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Jose Gaya, Inigo Martinez, David Garcia, Pedro Porro; Mikel Merino, Rodri; Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Ceballos, Yeremy Pino, Joselu Mato.

Some fans didn't seem too happy with the Spain XI for the game and took to Twitter to voice their displeasure. One tweeted:

"That’s such a dead team 😭"

Another feels Scotland and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could enjoy a great game:

"McTominay dunking on them"

Yet another fan tweeted:

"That’s one of the worst Spanish squads I’ve ever seen"

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

🍱 @Free8Role @TheEuropeanLad What the hell even is Spain these days @TheEuropeanLad What the hell even is Spain these days

Here is Scotland's XI for the game:

Angus Gunn; Kieran Tierney, Grant Hanley, Ryan Porteous; Andrew Robertson, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, Aaron Hickey; Ryan Christie; Lyndon Dykes

How did Spain and Scotland fare in their first UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier?

Both Spain and Scotland secured comfortable wins to open their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign last week.

La Roja beat Norway 3-0 on March 25. Dani Olmo opened the scoring in the 13th minute before a late double from Joselu Mato secured an easy victory. Scotland were also 3-0 victors in their first Euro 2024 qualifier, defeating a Cyprus side that ended the game with ten men.

Aston Villa's John McGinn opened the scoring for Steve Clark's side in the 21st minute. Scott McTominay recorded a brace in the dying moments of the contest to seal the points.

Tuesday's match will notably be the first meeting between Scotland and Spain in nearly 12 years and third overall. The two teams last clashed horns in October 2011, also in a Euro qualifier. La Roja emerged 3-1 victors on that occasion, courtesy of a brace from David Silva and a goal from David Villa. David Goodwillie registered a consolation for the Scots.

They also met a year earlier as part of the same Euro qualifying campaign. Villa and Andres Iniesta put Spain two to the good after 55 minutes, but Steven Naismith's strike and an own goal from Gerard Pique got Scotland level. Fernando Llorente then stepped up to score a 79th-minute winner for the Spaniards.

