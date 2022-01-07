“That’s what we did” – Hakim Ziyech reveals how Chelsea players reacted to Lukaku’s controversial interview

Chelsea star striker Romelu Lukaku is over his desolation at Chelsea as recent crunch talks with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel did the trick. Lukaku's teammate Hakim Ziyech opened up about the whole fiasco and revealed how the whole squad supported the player and let him know that he is an important player for the Blues.

Chelsea have spent a fortune on the Belgian international as Tuchel was convinced that Lukaku could be the difference maker for the Blues during the 2021-22 season. However, the 28 year old ended up suffering an injury and was also affected by COVID which sidelined him for nine games in total. Even in all the matches that he did play, Romelu Lukaku lacked consistency and looked isolated upfront on the pitch.

One of the main reasons for his lack of form was due to his inability to adapt to a new system. Tuchel decided to tweak his tactical setup to suit the players that he had during the last few months as many of his first choice players were injured during the last few months. This was something that made the Belgian unhappy and he ended up doing a controversial interview where he publicly admitted that he was unhappy with his current status at Chelsea.

. @cxlteck Ziyech on the Lukaku interview Ziyech on the Lukaku interview https://t.co/mIDwiLOXXd

Throughout the interview, Lukaku was reminishing his time at Inter Milan which created huge doubt as to whether or not the 28 year old was forcing a move out of the club to rejoin Inter. After the interview was posted, Tuchel was disappointed with the whole fiasco and even dropped Lukaku from the squad that faced Liverpool.

However, the club and Tuchel put in a solid effort to hear the concerns of Romelu Lukaku in a recent private meeting which went well.

The Belgian is back with the squad and was happily training during a training session with his teammates. Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech recently opened up about the whole incident during a post-match interview and added that the whole team supported Lukaku to make him focus about the game.

Ziyech then stated that teammates are supposed to support each other whenever one of them feels low or disconnected from the rest.

"The only thing we can do is support him and make him not think about other things, just about the game – and I think that’s what we did the last couple of days. Like I said, that’s why we’re teammates, to support each other, and that’s what we did.” said Hakim Ziyech.

Romelu Lukaku and team picks up a win against Tottenham as Chelsea once step away from a cup final\

After making a groveling apology Romelu Lukaku got picked in the starting eleven in a crucial Carabao cup Semi Final tie against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were impressive throughout the match and won the first leg 2-0. Kai Havertz was the one who found the opening goal for the Blues and an own goal from Ben Davies sealed the game for the home side.

Romelu Lukaku played for the whole 90 mins and worked hard like a man on a mission. He even had a golden chance to score a free header that would have made the scoreline 3-0.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea host Chesterfield in the FA Cup on Saturday. Later in the week the Blues will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Spurs for the second leg of the Carabao cup Semifinals.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar