“That’s why he didn’t even warm up” - Barcelona coach Xavi opens up on why Vitor Roque didn't play vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona boss Xavi has shed light on why Vitor Roque didn't come off the bench in the La Liga game with Real Sociedad on Monday (May 13). The Blaugrana won the game 2-0 at home.

With a top-three finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League assured, there was little but pride to play for for the Blaugrana. Many expected Roque - who arrived in January - to feature in the game.

However, the teenager didn't start and also didn't feature in the game at all. Xavi has now said that Roque didn't play the game, as he was doubtful due to a blow to his ankle and didn't even warm up.

“He was a doubt until the last minute due to a blow to the ankle," Xavi said (as per Get Football News Spain). "He was wrapped in cotton wool. That’s why he didn’t even warm up.”

About the future of the player at the Camp Nou, Xavi sounded non-commital, adding that an internal decision will be taken at the end of the campaign:

“We will make our decisions at the end of the season and internally.”

With the win, Barca replaced second-placed Girona (75), with 76 points from 35 games.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona are in the midst of a rather underwhelming campaign. After a bright start, Xavi's side are set to end the season trophyless, having seen their La Liga title defence end last week with a 3-2 defeat at Girona.

The Blaugrana, though, returned to winning ways at home to Sociedad, with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal firing the hosts in front five minutes before half-time.

Raphinha then added a late second, burying a spot-kick in the third minute of stoppage time to confirm the win as Barca moved up ahead of Girona in the standings.

They next take on Almeria away on Thursday (May 16) as they look to end the season on a high. The reverse fixture earlier this season at home ended in a 3-2 victory for Barca in December.