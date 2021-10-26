“That’s the difference between a lot of the top teams” – Anton Ferdinand highlights key Tuchel trait that sets Chelsea apart

Thomas Tuchel's recent treatment of Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Anton Ferdinand, demonstrates his interpersonal abilities as Chelsea coach. Ferdinand commended Tuchel's decision to reintroduce Hudson-Odoi to the team in a video posted on his brother's YouTube channel.

Last Saturday, Hudson-Odoi started his third Premier League game of the season against Norwich City at home. Daniel Farke's newly promoted team are yet to win a Premier League game this season and were humiliated 7-0 in their game against Chelsea.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Callum Hudson-Odoi on Thomas Tuchel's message to him:“It was just to keep putting in the intensity... keep working hard & going forward & being direct - be myself. And try to create as many opportunities as possible, try to score. Be decisive in the box."[via @standardsport Callum Hudson-Odoi on Thomas Tuchel's message to him:“It was just to keep putting in the intensity... keep working hard & going forward & being direct - be myself. And try to create as many opportunities as possible, try to score. Be decisive in the box."[via @standardsport]

His relationship with Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has been tumultuous to say the least, but on Saturday he was finally given the keys to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea's second goal of the afternoon was scored by Hudson-Odoi, who repaid Tuchel's faith. He'll now hope for the same kind of turnaround that many of his teammates have seen since Frank Lampard left in January.

Tuchel's ability to extract players from icy wastelands and keep them warm has been a hallmark of his reign. Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta have all benefited greatly from the arrival of the German.

Anton Ferdinand heaps praise on Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel

“They’ve got a manager in Tuchel who’s technically, tactically aware. He doesn’t leave any stone unturned,” said Ferdinand.

“He can look at something and change; I think it’s fantastic. Look at Hudson-Odoi, who’s been out in the cold for many, many weeks.”

“Comes in and scores two (only one against Norwich). It’s fantastic. This tells you his man-management is on point because you’ve got a player who’s been out in the cold, who’s brought back into the fold, and he’s playing for him. I think that’s the difference between a lot of the top teams.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Chelsea have more clean sheets than goals conceded in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel 😱 Chelsea have more clean sheets than goals conceded in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel 😱 https://t.co/J4DPmlyTqj

Tuchel's trick with Hudson-Odoi will be judged on whether it is a long-term project or a one-off. Chelsea supporters must be hoping for the latter. Since he damaged his Achilles tendon two years ago, they've been waiting for their academy star to resurface.

Since then, he's shown glimpses of the attacker who flourished as a teenager under Maurizio Sarri. Hudson-Odoi, on the other hand, can't afford to be a collection of one-off goals and miscues. If he wants to rekindle his career, he needs to keep contributing on a regular basis.

Edited by Aditya Singh