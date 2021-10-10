“That’s the difference between Manchester United and I think Liverpool and City" - Paul Scholes points out major problem in United's Premier League title challenge

Club legend Paul Scholes believes Manchester United's penchant for picking up two holding midfielders is inhibiting the club from mouting a sustained Premier League title challenge.

Speaking on the Webby & O'Neill YouTube channel (via the Daily Star), Paul Scholes said that United should learn from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, play just one holding midfielder and also change their mentality.

The former midfielder believes United have a good enough squad to be competitive in the Premier League. Scholes said:

“That’s the difference between United and I think Liverpool and City – they are much more aggressive, more attack-minded. You think of City going away to Chelsea, they play one holding midfield player and almost play six or seven forward players – that’s the difference in mentality."

“I think if Ole can get that right with that balance in the team, going forward I don’t think is a problem. Going forward we’ve got so many exciting players with Cristiano coming. Defensively we look great; everything’s there.

Paul Scholes believes Scott McTominay is the ideal player to play as the sole holding midfielder in Manchester United's starting XI. Scholes added:

“You mention McTominay. I think he’s the best one for that role out of the four of them; I’d definitely go for him. I think he’s got everything; he’s athletic; he can get round the pitch; he’s got great ability as well. He’s capable of sitting in that position."

Stretty News @StrettyNews strettynews.com/2021/10/09/pau… 🗣 "You mention McTominay, I think he's the best one for that role out of the four of them, I'd definitely go for him." 🔴 #MUFC 🗣 "You mention McTominay, I think he's the best one for that role out of the four of them, I'd definitely go for him." 🔴 #MUFC strettynews.com/2021/10/09/pau…

Lack of defensive midfielder could cost Manchester United in the Premier League

Manchester United's absence of a central defensive midfielder has been a talking point since Fred's error cost the Red Devils a win in their most recent Premier League game against Everton.

United's lack of a defensive midfielder has forced manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play Fred and Scott McTominay as two holding midfielders, which has severely inhibited the team's attack up front.

That has prompted United fans to sign a defensive midfielder. The Red Devils have been linked with numerous such players in recent times, including Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

Also Read

FourFourTwo @FourFourTwo

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Play Sancho on the right

😕 Sort that midfield outThe wheels have fallen off at Manchester United –

fourfourtwo.com/features/manch… 👑 Keep Ronaldo happy🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Play Sancho on the right😕 Sort that midfield outThe wheels have fallen off at Manchester United – @markwhlte looks at 5⃣ ways Ole can improve things #MUFC 👑 Keep Ronaldo happy

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Play Sancho on the right

😕 Sort that midfield outThe wheels have fallen off at Manchester United – @markwhlte looks at 5⃣ ways Ole can improve things #MUFC

fourfourtwo.com/features/manch…

Manchester United have been expected to be serious contenders for the Premier League title this season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. However, disappointing recent results against Aston Villa and Everton have dampened the mood in the Red Devils' camp.

Edited by Bhargav