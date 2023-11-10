“That’s a disgrace” - Jamie Carragher disagrees with ex-Liverpool star over controversial decision in Reds’ defeat against Toulouse

Jamie Carragher and Joe Cole have disagreed on the Liverpool goal that was disallowed against Toulouse during their Europa League clash on Thursday (November 9). While the Liverpool legend did not think it was a handball by Alexis Mac Allister, the former Chelsea star felt the goal was rightly chalked off.

Jarell Quansah scored in the final minute of added time to equalize for Liverpool in their UEFA Europa League clash. However, VAR ruled out the goal and Toulouse ended up winning the match 3-2.

Carragher did not make fresh comments on VAR but simply retweeted his post, calling VAR a disgrace. The post read:

"The game has gone! Get rid of VAR, that's a disgrace."

However, former Liverpool forward Cole was in agreement with the officials. He believes that the ball did come off Mac Allister's arm and said on TNT Sports via The Independent:

"I think it was a handball. It was a strange situation because we were all wondering what was going to be the decision given the handball happened quite a while before the goal went in, but the ref got it right. Much to the dismay and frustration of Liverpool fans and players, it was the right call."

Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis was also in the studio and agreed with Cole. She said:

"A great finish by Quansah, who thought he had equalised, but I think it was rightly ruled out in the end. He showed real determination to get his side back in the game; like I said a good finish from the defender, but it is a handball."

Despite their loss, Jurgen Klopp's side remain on top of their Europa League group. They have collected nine points this season, while Toulouse have seven from the first four matches.

Jurgen Klopp agrees with Jamie Carragher over Liverpool's disallowed goal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with VAR ruling out the goal against Toulouse. He claims that it was not a handball by Mac Allister but added that his team needed to play better.

He said via BBC:

"I only saw the video back now and for me it's not a handball – but how can I decide that? Actually, I am a bit more concerned about (the fact that) I would have loved us to have played better, to be honest.

"That's my main issue tonight. In the end, we were intense, we threw everything in, but the problem is in a football game you have to make the decisive things in the right moment to do them right."

Liverpool face Brentford on November 12 in the Premier League before the players split for the international break. They face Manchester City later this month when the players are back.