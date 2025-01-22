Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has lavished praise on Mohamed Salah after he scored against Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (January 21). The Egyptian forward has been in extraordinary form for the Reds this season, helping them lead the Premier League and the Champions League standings.

Salah has scored 22 goals and provided 17 assists in 31 appearances across competitions so far this term. The 32-year-old forward has the highest goal contributions of any player across Europe's top five leagues.

He recently scored his 50th European goal for Liverpool in their 2-1 victory over Lille on Tuesday night. Salah's numbers this season have left Warnock in awe.

The former Liverpool defender believes Salah's elite confidence and will to find the back of the net sets him apart from the rest. Speaking after the Lille win to BBC Sport, Warnock said:

"There has always been a smile on Salah's face but it's just that belief in himself that he will score. That's what makes him so dangerous. That's the elite mindset of a player of his calibre."

Salah joined the Merseysiders in 2017 from AS Roma. The Egypt international has established himself as one of the best players in the world at Anfield, displaying extraordinary levels of consistency. In 380 appearances for the club, he has scored a staggering 233 goals and provided 105 assists.

Liverpool star explains why Chelsea legend is better than Mohamed Salah

Liverpool star Curtis Jones has explained why he feels Chelsea legend Eden Hazard is a better player than Mohamed Salah.

After moving to Stamford Bridge from Lille in 2012, Hazard tore up the Premier League and dazzled with his performances for seven years. His eye-catching dribbling and overall talent on the pitch will see him go down as one of the best wingers to play in the English top flight.

Many have debated who the better player is between Hazard and Salah. The former Chelsea winger's numbers certainly aren't a match for Salah's, with Hazard registering 195 goal contributions in 352 games for the Blues.

However, Jones feels Hazard beats Salah in the eye test. The Liverpool midfielder said (via GOAL):

"I know this might go a little bit left with our fans because the comparison is always there, but Hazard is the one [I'd pay to watch]. I know we compare him with Mo all the time and I've been into it with Mo. I play it from, who I saw as a kid when I loved the game and I wanted to be like as a player.

"I feel like it was Hazard. Every game, I'd watch him, just like, 'Wow, that's football.' I wouldn't say he's disrespected, but he might not come into certain [conversations] that he should.

"It's a talk I've had with Mo and all the lads. As a footballer, is he better than Mo? In my opinion, yes. But who would you rather have in your team? They're going to say Mo because he gets you your goals and assists."

