"That’s enough that you need in that position" - Gabby Agbonlahor explains why he wants Chelsea's Reece James over Liverpool's Trent-Alexander Arnold in England world cup squad

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that he would pick Chelsea right-back Reece James over Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

England manager Gareth Southgate is spoilt for choices when it comes to the right-back position.

The Three Lions have an enormous amount of quality in that position. He can choose anyone amongst Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kieran Trippier, Tariq Lamptey, Kyle Walker-Peters, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Tino Livramento for the position.

Manchester City star Walker is usually the go-to man for Southgate, while he has often rotated between Alexander-Arnold and James at right back.

However, Agbonlahor has claimed that if he were in Southgate's position, he would have picked Chelsea star James over his Liverpool counterpart.

The three-time capped England international believes the Chelsea defender is better defensively in comparison to Alexander-Arnold.

B/R Football

2019-20: 15

2021-22: 16 and counting



Trent Alexander-Arnold has already beaten his assist record in a season 2018-19: 15
2019-20: 15
2021-22: 16 and counting

The 35-year-old told talkSPORT:

"I'd choose Reece James, only because he’s better defensively. If you say Trent Alexander-Arnold is a ten out of ten on the ball, Reece James is a nine out of ten so that’s enough that you need in that position that Reece James offers."

He added:

“Look at Reece James today, scored and assisted, he’s giving out assists and goals just like Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Reece James is a lot better defensively, he looks quicker as well."

The 35-year-old has highlighted the fact that he believes that the Liverpool number 66 is the best right-back in the world when it comes to his ability with the ball.

But Agbonlahor insists that the 23-year-old could leave a lot to be desired when it comes to his defensive acumen.

On Alexander-Arnold, he added:

"His all-round play has been amazing, ever since he made his debut to be honest. He’s been questioned about his defending but sometimes it’s harder to work on that than your natural ability on the ball and for me he’s the best right-back in the world on the ball but defensively it can sometimes let him down."

Chelsea and Liverpool both have brilliant right-backs

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are blessed to have gifted right-backs at their disposal.

Coming through the youth ranks of their respective clubs, they have both been integral to the success of their respective sides in recent years.

Squawka Football



Only one defender in Europe's top five divisions has scored 5+ goals and provided 5+ assists in the league this season...That player is Reece James.

James has six goals and seven assists in 26 games this season, while Alexander-Arnold has 2 goals and 17 assists to his name.

The two gifted full-backs are also in the nearly same age bracket, with James being 22 and Alexander-Arnold being 23 years of age.

They both have big futures ahead of themselves and will look to contest each other for a place in the England XI for many years to come.

