"That's exciting - that's not happened for quite a while in the Premier League" - Gary Neville explains how Erling Haaland joining Man City is different to Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry's England arrival

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has highlighted the major difference between Manchester City’s acquisition of Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo’s or Thierry Henry’s Premier League arrival. According to Neville, it is the first time in a while that the Premier League has signed an outright Ballon d’Or favorite.

Manchester City signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for a €60 million fee earlier this summer. The striker has made himself at home since, scoring 10 goals in six appearances in the Premier League. Neville has been left impressed with the Norwegian, claiming that his arrival is more exciting than Ronaldo's or Henry's.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Will Haaland become a Premier League legend like Henry? Will Haaland become a Premier League legend like Henry? 👀 https://t.co/Sf6RnwMvSU

Talking about Haaland, Neville said on his Podcast (via Sky Sports):

“I just have to say that I'm massively impressed with him [Haaland]. It's the first time we've signed what I believe to be one of the top two or three players in the world for the future. Ordinarily, those players go to Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

Neville claimed that while Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry went on to become the world’s best, they didn’t sign as prospects to become the best in the business.

He added:

“Cristiano Ronaldo, when he became the best player in the world here [at Manchester United] or maybe Thierry Henry at Arsenal, they didn't sign as prospects to be the best player in the world, they just developed to being that when they were here.

“But this player - you fully anticipate he's going to go on and win Ballon d'Ors and be the best player in the world. That's exciting - that's not happened for quite a while in the Premier League.”

Ronaldo has featured in 232 Premier League games thus far, recording 102 goals and 37 assists. He won the Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season. Henry, on the other hand, netted 175 goals and bagged 74 assists in 254 Premier League appearances, winning the Golden Boot on four occasions.

Erling Haaland is on course to touch Cristiano Ronaldo’s special Premier League record

In the 2007-08 Premier League season, Cristiano Ronaldo netted a whopping 31 goals in 34 appearances. His blistering performance not only helped Manchester United to the Premier League title but also won him the European Golden Shoe.

Doing so, he became the third player in the Premier League era to win not only the Golden Boot (in England) but also the European Golden Shoe. Only Kevin Phillips (1999-2000) and Thierry Henry (2003-04, 2004-05) had done it before him. Luis Suarez (2013-14) is the only player to win it since Ronaldo.

Football Factly @FootballFactly 𝐙𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐇𝐚𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝: "I crown Haaland as the next Superstar in football. I like his style, the way he plays and most importantly the way he talks. He talks and delivers, that's how a footballer should be. I really like it." 𝐙𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐇𝐚𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝: "I crown Haaland as the next Superstar in football. I like his style, the way he plays and most importantly the way he talks. He talks and delivers, that's how a footballer should be. I really like it." 🇸🇪 𝐙𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐇𝐚𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝: "I crown Haaland as the next Superstar in football. I like his style, the way he plays and most importantly the way he talks. He talks and delivers, that's how a footballer should be. I really like it." 🔥 https://t.co/DNPmCnewuX

Haaland, who has 10 goals in six games, is currently leading the European Golden Shoe race (ahead of Kylian Mbappe/Neymar with 7 goals). If he can maintain his form, he would not only break Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League record, but also become the fifth Premier League star to win the Golden Shoe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty