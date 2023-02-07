Bayern Munich's president, Herbert Hainer, has insisted that the Bundesliga side will not follow Manchester United's approach with Cristiano Ronaldo and terminate Manuel Neuer's contract.

The German keeper gave an explosive interview to The Athletic last week after Bayern Munich fired his longtime goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. The German was furious with the club's decision and admitted that he had spoken with them.

BayernTimes @BayernTimes 🤝 🤟



[@FCBRebel01] Thomas Muller × Manuel Neuer Top Bayern Goats Thomas Muller × Manuel Neuer Top Bayern Goats 🐐🤝🐐 🤟[@FCBRebel01] https://t.co/3FgTExK2Nl

However, Hainer has dismissed claims that the German side will part ways with Neuer because of the interview. He added that they would handle things differently and not follow Manchester United, who terminated Ronaldo's contract. He told BR24 Sport:

"No, not at all. That's why we are FC Bayèrn Munich. At FC Bayèrn Munich we will always clarify such things internally. Such things make FC Bayèrn strong and special."

Manuel Neuer furious with FC Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer spoke with Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic last week and took shots at Bayern Munich management for firing his longtime goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. He claimed that the decision was a big blow, and it came out of nowhere.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Manuel Neuer will face consequences from the club for his interview, at least a fine [ @BILD Manuel Neuer will face consequences from the club for his interview, at least a fine [@BILD]

He said:

"That blow hit me extremely hard. I was told by the club officials. It came out of nowhere. For Toni, too. I didn't understand that at all. It really knocked me down. Toni was always a team player with us, everyone saw it that way. He wasn't working for me for eleven and a half years, but for the entire goalkeeper group, for the coaching staff and for the club."

Neuer added:

"We were always able to separate work and private life. I understand that it might sound like I'm not being objective or not believable, but I can really tell the difference. For me, that was a blow — when I was already down on the ground. I felt like my heart was being ripped out. It was the most brutal thing I've experienced in my career. And I've experienced a lot."

Manuel Neuer broke his leg while skiing, days after Germany were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup. He has been ruled out for the season, and Bayern Munich have signed Yann Sommer as his replacement.

Poll : 0 votes