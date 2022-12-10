"That's the first time I'd seen anyone do it" - England prodigy Phil Foden reveals Lionel Messi inspiration ahead of France clash

Ahead of England's clash against France in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, Phil Foden has revealed that Lionel Messi has inspired his growth as a footballer. The versatile Manchester City midfielder discussed his love for Messi's style of play, notably the 'two-touch' drill.

'Two-touch' is often used in practice drills to improve passing and ball control. However, Messi was the first player Foden ever saw doing it, and the Argentine ace did it with Dani Alves during a Champions League game. Speaking via Manchester Evening News, the England star explained:

"I remember back in the Academy, and City played Barcelona [in the Champions League]. I remember Messi and Dani Alves doing it [two-touch] from a massive distance and didn't drop it once! That's the first time I'd seen anyone do it, and I took it into my own training.

"Over the years, as I've practiced it, I've just got better and better at it. It's not easy, not an easy technique to get the pass right, and obviously your touch has got to be on point as well."

Lionel Messi and Argentina have already secured a seat in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, where they will have to face former finalists Croatia. Phil Foden will hope he can guide England to a win over France, as they aim to face Portugal or Morocco in the semi-finals.

It won't be an easy task for the Three Lions, with Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus currently enjoying impressive form.

Lionel Messi makes new World Cup prediction, leaves out England

Earlier in the week, Lionel Messi revealed the teams that have impressed him so far in the World Cup. But notably, he did not mention the Three Lions. However, he did mention fellow South American side Brazil, who have now been knocked out by Croatia (via Mirror):

“We have seen the entire World Cup. The matches that we can, of course. Brazil is playing very well, except for the defeat they had against Cameroon, they continue to be one of the great favourites.

“Also France. And Spain, despite the manner of their progress (losing against Japan), because they played very well, they are really clear about what their game is when they have the ball. They control possession for a long time of the game.”

Spain are also out of the World Cup, but France is still in Qatar and might be the biggest favorite to go all the way.

