“That’s four players gone out of the squad” – Danny Mills includes Cristiano Ronaldo among list of Manchester United stars who could leave this summer

Former Premier League defender Danny Mills feels Cristiano Ronaldo could be among four players to leave Manchester United in the summer. He believes Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard could also be on their way out.

The Red Devils have had a poor 2021-22 campaign so far. They currently sit sixth in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, and have also been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Manchester United are hopeful of turning things around next year under a new manager. They have begun the process of appointing a long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag said to be the favorite to take the reins in the summer.

Apart from the manager, there could also be major changes to the squad in the 2022-23 campaign. Pogba has his contract with the Old Trafford outfit expiring in the summer and is tipped to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Mills is of the view that Pogba is in line to leave the Premier League giants on a free transfer. The former Manchester City defender feels Ronaldo, Cavani and Lingard could also head through the exit door in the summer. He told Football Insider:

“They haven’t come forward with an offer yet, have they? His contract expires in three months. It’s pretty clear by now that he will be gone. If he hasn’t been offered a deal by now, it doesn’t really say that they’re desperate to keep him, does it?"

"I’d assume that he will be gone. Cavani will be gone, Lingard will be gone – Cristiano Ronaldo might even have to be moved on. All of a sudden, that’s four players gone out of the squad.”

Like Pogba, Cavani and Lingard also have their contracts with Manchester United expiring in the summer. Ronaldo, though, has a contract with the Old Trafford outfit until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo has interest from FC Porto

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 18 goals and provided three assists from 32 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season. However, there are serious doubts about his future at Old Trafford.

According to Football Insider, FC Porto are planning a sensational move to sign the 37-year-old. The Primeira Liga outfit feel the door is open for the forward to return to Portugal in the summer.

However, it remains to be seen if the player would be interested in a move to Porto. He plied his trade for their rivals Sporting Lisbon between 1997 and 2003.

