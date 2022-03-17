Manchester United star decides to see off contract before choosing next club this summer: Reports

Paul Pogba has decided to see off his Manchester United contract and join a new club on a free transfer in the summer, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Red Devils set a new Premier League transfer record when they re-signed the midfielder from Juventus for £89.3m in 2016. However, the player's second stint with the Old Trafford outfit appears to be coming to a close.

Pogba has his contract with Manchester United expiring at the end of the season. He is now likely to leave the Premier League giants on a free transfer in the summer after both the club and the player failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension.

The 29-year-old is currently free to reach a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England. However, he will let his deal with the Red Devils expire before deciding on his next club, according to the aforementioned source.

As per the report, Pogba wants to focus on the remaining two months of the season. Ralf Rangnick's side, who have been knocked out of all other competitions, are currently pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The former Juventus star is claimed to be keen to help the Red Devils make a strong finish to the campaign. He will then turn attention to his own future and make a decision regarding his next club in the summer, according to the report.

Manchester United held negotiations with Pogba over a new contract at the start of the season, but to no avail. While the midfielder could still stay at Old Trafford, such a scenario is rated as extremely unlikely.

With the Frenchman tipped to leave the Red Devils in the summer, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him. He is expected to be the subject of offers from some big European clubs, according to the report.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been credited with an interest in him. Meanwhile, it has also been claimed that Pogba is willing to listen to offers from all clubs, including those from other Premier League clubs.

How has Pogba fared for Manchester United this term?

The midfielder has made 23 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season. He has scored one goal and provided nine assists in the process.

Pogba has often been the subject of severe criticism during his time at Manchester United. While he has shown glimpses of his quality, many believe he has not been good enough for the Old Trafford outfit.

