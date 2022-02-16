Manchester United superstar could consider offers from Premier League clubs at the end of the season - Reports

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba is prepared to wait until the end of the season to decide his future and is willing to listen to offers from other Premier League clubs, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Pogba has his current contract with the Red Devils expiring at the end of June. With the Frenchman and Manchester United yet to reach an agreement over a new deal, there are serious doubts about his future at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old is reportedly keen to put any talks on hold to finish the 2021-22 campaign on a high. According to the aforementioned source, Pogba will carefully assess his options over the next few months.

While the midfielder has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus, staying at Manchester United has not been entirely ruled out as well. As per the report, Pogba could also consider a switch to another Premier League club.

The Red Devils broke the English transfer record to sign Pogba in 2016 as they paid Juventus around £89.3m for his signature. However, the transfer has not gone as smoothly as both parties would have liked.

Pogba has made 223 appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit. He has contributed to 89 goals in the process, but has often been the center of controversy.

As the France international nears the end of his contract with the English giants, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him. He could potentially put an end to his association with them in the summer or choose to put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

Meanwhile, the former Juventus star is determined to have a strong finish to the 2021-22 campaign. He has been in decent form recently, contributing a goal and an assist in his last three Premier League appearances.

Premier League club were offered Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Pep Guardiola revealed in 2018 that Manchester City were offered the chance to sign Paul Pogba. The Citizens reportedly had the opportunity to acquire the 28-year-old's services when he was dropped by Jose Mourinho.

The Premier League champions then decided against making a move for the Frenchman. However, it remains to be seen if Guardiola would be interested in taking Pogba on a free transfer ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Only a few European clubs are likely to be able to afford the midfielder's wages even as a free agent. Manchester City are among the clubs who can facilitate a move for him.

