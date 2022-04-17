“That’s the frustration” – Mikel Arteta reveals how Arsenal dressing room reacted after defeat to Southampton

After a shock loss to Southampton in the Premier League, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has spoken about the mood in the Gunners' dressing room. The Gunners lost 1-0 against the Saints on Saturday to make it three defeats in a row in the league.

Speaking during his post-match press conference (via Metro), Arteta said:

"They are really down today, and they are down because they cannot find the right answer apart from what we can do better around the box, and not to win the match."

He added:

"That’s the frustration – when somebody is better than you you shake their hands and you have to do something, you have to believe yourself you have to be critical of yourself. But when it’s happening the way it happened – apart from 25 minutes against Palace, and some period against Brighton in the first half – it’s very difficult to explain, and accept."

GOAL @goal Arsenal lose three points to Southampton Arsenal lose three points to Southampton 😬 https://t.co/FAdY4OOcuh

The Gunners have struggled to make their chances count after having up to four matches in hand against other teams in the Premier League. They looked set to finish in the top-four and return to Champions League football for the first time since 2016. However, their poor form could see them remain in the Europa League.

Premier League @premierleague



Arsenal fail to capitalise on Spurs' loss to Brighton in the race for fourth,



#SOUARS FULL-TIME Southampton 1-0 ArsenalArsenal fail to capitalise on Spurs' loss to Brighton in the race for fourth, Jan Bednarek 's first-half goal wins the hosts the three points FULL-TIME Southampton 1-0 ArsenalArsenal fail to capitalise on Spurs' loss to Brighton in the race for fourth, Jan Bednarek's first-half goal wins the hosts the three points#SOUARS https://t.co/aIqv4pzPcW

Arsenal have struggled in recent games, picking up four losses in their last five clashes. It doesn't bode well that they will face Chelsea and Manchester United in consecutive games next.

They are three points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Arsenal fail to make chances count as they succumb to defeat

Arsenal have fallen to their third consecutive defeat in the Premier League. They now find themselves at risk of missing out on qualification to the Champions League next season. Arteta’s young Gunners’ side failed to find the net against Southampton and went on to lose the game 1-0 and drop to sixth.

Despite controlling the game for vast periods, Arsenal failed to find a goal in 90 minutes. In fact, the Gunners' poor attack has found the back of the net just twice in their last five games.

Southampton would prove to have the superior attack on the day. Jan Bednarek scored from a cutback by Mohamed Elyounoussi in the 44th minute, settling the game.

