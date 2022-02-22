"That’s a game to keep an eye on" - Don Hutchinson on which Champions League clash could have a surprise result (Exclusive)

Former Liverpool player and football pundit Don Hutchinson thinks that the Champions League clash between Juventus and Villareal could see a surprise result.

Europe's premier competition will see four matches this week as the first leg ties for the Round Of 16 clashes comes to an end. While Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid will capture all the eyeballs, the other three matches could also provide entertainment for the fans.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Who'll win this week?



#UCL The Round of 16 continues! 🍿Who'll win this week? The Round of 16 continues! 🍿Who'll win this week?#UCL

Last week's Champions League matches did have a surprise result when Salzburg was able to get a draw against Bayern Munich.

When asked if we could see a repeat performance in the upcoming clashes during a media call, Hutchinson said the Juventus vs. Villareal may turn out to be a tough night for the Italian giants and is one match that we should keep our eyes on.

He also said that Chelsea would emerge as winners in their tie against Lille.

"I see Chelsea as clear winners. I think Chelsea are far too strong. They might not rack up a scoreline like Man City did last week. They might not beat Lille by five. But I expect them to go through 1-0 or 2-0 winners. I think the interesting one to keep an eye, interesting game to keep an eye on is Villareal against Juve."

"That looks a brilliant game. Juve on paper, you fancy them, but Villareal are just starting to come back into form. Samuel Chukwueze is one of favorite players. Nigerian right winger who is sensational. He is catching the eye of all the huge clubs across Europe. Gerard Moreno, if they can try to get him back fit, he’s really important to them. So that’s a game to keep an eye on. The Villareal game," said Hutchinson.

As suggested by the football pundit, the Serie A giants could be in for a torrid night at El Madrigal.

Villareal have had some positive results heading into the Champions League match against Juventus

Villareal is on a fine run at the moment as they have won three out of their four matches in La Liga. The other result was a draw against Real Madrid.

Unai Emery's men occupy the sixth spot in the league table, three points behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in fourth and fifth.

Villarreal CF English @VillarrealCFen @UnaiEmery_ 🎙



"We want to play against the best teams and the best players. That is our challenge. We’re here because we have earned it."



#UCL "We want to play against the best teams and the best players. That is our challenge. We’re here because we have earned it." 🎙 @UnaiEmery_ 🎙"We want to play against the best teams and the best players. That is our challenge. We’re here because we have earned it."#UCL

On the other hand, Juventus head into the clash on the back of consecutive draws against Atalanta and Torino. The Bianconeri have strengthened their attack by adding Dusan Vlahovic, and the 22-year-old will have a major say in ensuring that his team doesn't suffer an upset in Spain.

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Round 16 - 1st Leg): Chelsea vs. LOSC – LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on February 23, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Round 16 - 1st Leg): Atlético vs. Man. United – LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on February 24, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.

Edited by Alan John