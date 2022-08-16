“That’s what you get with genius” – Garth Crooks compares Kevin de Bruyne to Manchester United legend after Man City win against Bournemouth

Former Manchester United forward Garth Crooks has drawn parallels between Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne and Red Devils legend George Best.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have picked up right where they left off last season. They followed up their 2-0 win against West Ham United in their opener with a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth at the weekend.

De Bruyne, in particular, has been in red hot form for Pep Guardiola's side this season. He scored and assisted a goal each in the Cityzens' thumping win against the Cherries on Saturday (August 13).

Impressed with De Bruyne's display against the Cherries, Crooks has lauded the way in which he scored his goal. He pointed out how the Belgian tricked Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly with his movement before finding the back of the net with an outside-of-the-boot shot.

The former Manchester United forward went on to liken De Bruyne's technique to Red Devils great Best. He claimed that the 31-year-old is a genius just like the Northern Irishman. He wrote in his BBC Sport column:

“For his goal, De Bruyne shifted Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly so comprehensively to his left, and precisely where the defender didn't want to go, leaving the Belgium superstar with enough room to dispatch his finish with class and precision."

“I haven't seen a shimmy as good as that since George Best sent West Ham's John McDowell three different ways in one move."

“What De Bruyne has in common with Best is that he is as comfortable with the ball on his right or left side, it doesn't really matter to him. That's what you get with genius.”

Best began his senior career with Manchester United and went on to make over 350 appearances for the club. The attacker plied his trade for the Red Devils for 11 years between 1963 and 1974.

Manchester United have contrasting start to the season

Unlike Manchester City, the Red Devils have had a poor start to their 2022-23 season. They currently find themselves sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table with zero points on the board.

Erik ten Hag's side began their season with a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at home. Brentford then added to their woes by handing them a 4-0 beating in the Premier League on Saturday (August 13).

The Old Trafford outfit will be looking to get their first win of the campaign when they host Liverpool next Monday.

