"That’s going to cause Liverpool problems" - Pundit believes Manchester City attacker could pose a big threat to the Reds in PL fixture

Pundit Danny Murphy has identified Manchester City attacker Jeremy Doku who could cause Liverpool a lot of problems in their upcoming Premier League clash. The former Reds star believes the Belgian winger would pose a serious threat to Jurgen Klopp's side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, November 25.

Doku has taken the Premier League by storm following his €60 million switch to Manchester City during the summer. The former Stade Rennes winger dominated headlines recently when he bagged a goal and four assists in City's 6-1 win against Bournemouth.

So far, he's bagged four goals and two assists for Manchester City in 16 appearances across all competitions. Doku is expected to start in attack when the Cityzens take on Jurgen Klopp's side in their Premier League top-of-the-table clash this weekend. Murphy believes he could create a lot of problems for the Reds, especially in one-on-one situations.

"I think if Liverpool go there and win, it certainly cements their position as a contender again, for sure," he told talkSPORT. "It’s a fascinating game because of the quality on show.

“You’ve got Liverpool releasing Trent into midfield from right-back. And if Doku plays, with his amazing pace and directness, that’s going to cause Liverpool problems because Konate has been injured. If Matip plays there and has to cover Trent, (you’ve got) a lack of athleticism against Doku,” he added.

Murphy noted how Pep Guardiola's system of allowing one of his centre-backs to move up into the midfield could create space for the Reds' attack.

“It’s an intriguing game. What City have been doing recently is releasing one of the centre-halves into midfield, whether that be (Manuel) Akanji or (John) Stones," he continued.

"I think we saw at Chelsea (in that 4-4 draw), if you’ve got pace and a bit of space to run into, if Liverpool have got Luis Diaz and Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez up top… There’s no one better equipped to utilise teams in behind than those three."

The Cityzens come into the game on the back of a 4-4 draw at Chelsea while the Merseysiders beat Brentford 3-0 at home.

How have Liverpool fared against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in recent games

It goes without saying that Manchester City will enter the weekend's clash with more confidence. In addition to playing in front of their fans, they've also enjoyed superiority over the Reds while playing at their home ground over the last few seasons.

In their last seven meetings at the Etihad Stadium, Liverpool managed to claim just one victory. Pep Guardiola's men, on the other hand, triumphed on four occasions while the remaining two games ended with both sides sharing the spoils.

The last time the two sides met in the Premier League was on Saturday, April 1 and City came out on top with a 4-1 win on their home turf.

Manchester City currently lead the table by just one point above the Reds (2nd) and Arsenal (3rd).