“That’s what we are going to do” – Christian Pulisic sends warning to Liverpool ahead of Chelsea showdown in Carabao Cup final

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has spoken about his side's chances ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

Both sides have had strong seasons so far and will go into the game in incredible form. Speaking ahead of the final, Pulisic gave his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp's side, speaking in high praise of what the Reds have done so far this season. He said:

"The players Liverpool have and the style they play, they make things very difficult for you. They are a high-pressure team, they have a lot of physical, fast players, dangerous up front. All of the above - they have a lot of good players so it is always a tough team and a good coach."

The American also talked up Chelsea's chances of winning the game, stating that the Blues' experience in finals can help them overcome Liverpool on Sunday. He said:

"We've played in finals before. We've won and lost them but it's about getting in the mindset and being ready to fight because in a final, that’s what they're for. It’s up for grabs, maybe not always the best football-playing team is going to win. It is about grinding, fighting and winning that one-off game. That's what we are going to do; hopefully we are going to get it done this time."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea star Christian Pulisic fires warning to Liverpool ahead of Carabao Cup final Chelsea star Christian Pulisic fires warning to Liverpool ahead of Carabao Cup finalmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/WswxBWfB6i

Chelsea are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions, having won their last six games on the trot. The Blues will be confident heading into the final but will know what Jurgen Klopp's side are capable of.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are unbeaten in 2022 and are currently on a nine-game winning streak across all competitions. The two sides have drawn both their league fixtures this season. With both teams being in great form, Sunday's Carabao Cup final should be an enthralling matchup.

"He's someone I can learn from" - Pulisic full of praise for Mohamed Salah ahead of Chelsea's clash against Liverpool

Salah in action for the Reds

Pulisic also spoke about the prospect of coming up against Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has been on fire so far this season, scoring 19 goals and providing 10 assists in 24 league games.

The Chelsea forward heaped praise on the Liverpool superstar ahead of the final. He said:

"He is an incredible player. As far as the Premier League goes this season, he has generally been up there with the best. There's definitely a lot to look up to and I can learn from him. He's a great goal-scorer, really strong, he does a lot of things well that people don't even realise to get him into position to score these goals. He's someone I can learn from."

Sam @SamueILFC Throwback to Salah’s goal vs Chelsea. Still one of my favourite goals from him of all time. Throwback to Salah’s goal vs Chelsea. Still one of my favourite goals from him of all time. https://t.co/g2tK3268Bn

Edited by Adit Jaganathan