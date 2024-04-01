“That’s not going to happen again” - Robbie Savage predicts result ahead of Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Premier League pundit Robbie Savage has predicted that Manchester City will comfortably beat Aston Villa in their upcoming league encounter on Wednesday, April 3. The Villans are coming off a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers while City were held to a 0-0 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday.

Savage has now given his predictions for the mid-week clashes, claiming (via Planet Sports):

"Man City unbeaten at the Etihad this season. They’ve also won 17 of their 18 games against Villa at the Etihad. Villa are trying to get that fourth position. City didn’t score at the Etihad against Arsenal – the first time that’s happened in 57 games. That’s not going to happen again."

Savage added:

"Surely Man City will score. I think it will be a decent game. Villa will get a goal but I’m going to go with City 3-1."

City are currently third on the table with 64 points after 29 games. They are three points behind leaders Liverpool and one behind Arsenal. Villa are fourth with 59 points after 30 games.

Roy Keane criticizes Manchester City forward Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland blanked for the third time against Arsenal duo of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba as the Gunners held Man City to a scoreless draw at the Etihad.

Criticizing Haaland's performance in the game, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane said (via Sky Sports):

"In front of goal, he's the best in the world but his general play for such a player, it is so poor. Not just today. He has to improve that. He's almost like a League Two player, that's the way I look at him. His general play has to improve."

Haaland had a total of 23 touches in the game, with seven of them coming inside the box. The Norwegian was, however, afforded very little space to turn and shoot at will and found it tough to get going against the Gunners' low-block.

