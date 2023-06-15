"That's not a good image" - Social behavior expert slams Jack Grealish for antics at Manchester City treble celebrations

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish has been slammed for his drinking antics during his side's treble-winning celebrations.

Grealish has been pictured and recorded drinking several varieties of alcohol and partying with his fellow City teammates. He looked a little worse for wear after arriving for the Cityzens' open-tour bus parade in Manchester on Monday (June 12).

The Englishman had spent 12 hours partying in Ibiza after his side won the Champions League last Saturday, per The Sun. However, the 27-year-old has been lambasted by social behavior expert Liz Brewer. She compared Grealish to England legend Paul Gascoigne who battled alcohol addiction, telling GB News:

"It makes me sad that in the world today you've got somebody here, a professional sports player, who could be such a good role model to our kids. I think here we've got sort of a Gazza in the making."

Brewer thinks the City forward should consider his health amid the pictures that have gone viral of him intoxicated on social media:

"This guy needs to think about his health, four-day binge, pictures of him naked to the waist and having vodka poured down his mouth. That's not a good image. Let's see him in five years time."

Jack Grealish has spearheaded Manchester City's treble celebrations and his partying has been met with polarizing opinions. Some fans have been positive as they reckon he should be allowed to enjoy his side's incredible feat.

The England international made 50 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists. He played a huge role in helping Pep Guardiola's side win the treble.

Grealish is also well-known for his humble personality and he has struck up a heartwarming friendship with a young fan named Finlay who suffers from cerebral palsy. He was seen hugging the young supporter when Manchester City drew 1-1 with Everton in December.

The Englishman spoke after City won the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan about what it meant to him. He stated:

"This is what you work for your whole life, I'm so happy man."

Manchester City signed Grealish from Aston Villa in 2021 for £100 million. He has since become a vital member of Guardiola's side.

Jack Grealish defended himself last season after Manchester City Premier League title celebrations

Jack Grealish hit back at criticism over his lifestyle.

Jack Grealish was also in a party mood when Manchester City won the Premier League title last season. It was the English winger's debut season at the Etihad and he was delighted to have claimed English football's top prize.

However, Grealish did receive backlash for the celebrations and trips he made to Ibiza and Las Vegas. He hit back at critics, saying (via The Mirror) last year:

‘Oh, he’s doing too much’. But what? I’ve just won the Premier League. It’s a dream come true. Why can’t I go on holiday?”

The English forward added:

“There’s people that are at England with me now who went to Vegas, Ibiza, Marbella, all these places. No one said a word, but because it was me, people were saying things."

Jack Grealish has linked up with the England squad for Euro 2024 qualifying action. The Three Lions face Malta tomorrow (June 16) before playing North Macedonia three days later.

