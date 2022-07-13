"That's a good team I think" - Mario Balotelli picked only one out of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream XI

Controversial footballer Mario Balotelli had made his ultimate dream XI back in 2020 and chose only one out of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his team.

The Italian forward was in conversation with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on Instagram Live wherein he spoke about his tumultuous career.

When asked to pick his dream XI, Balotelli made an interesting selection that featured some of the players he was teammates with and those who've enjoyed a terrific career.

His most intriguing selection, however, came in the attack, where the former AC Milan and Liverpool striker chose Lionel Messi and Ronaldo Nazario to lead the line.

Balotelli overlooked Cristiano Ronaldo, who'd normally walk into any side that features the best players, although the former left out Henry too, another football legend.

According to The Sun, Balotelli reflected on his choices, saying (via GiveMeSport):

"Pirlo guarantees you ten goals a year, Yaya can do it all. That's a good team I think, although I left you [Henry] out, I left Cristiano [Ronaldo] out."

He chose his former Inter Milan teammate Julio Cesar in goal, and a back-four of Maicon, Fabio Cannavaro, Alessandro Nesta and Maxwell.

Andrea Pirlo, Steven Gerrard, Antonio Cassano and Yaya Toure were all chosen in midfield, all of whom were his former teammates.

With Messi and Ronaldo Nazario leading the line, Balotelli selected a fairly good team regardless, and for once, caused no controversy.

The player, however, couldn't live up to his full potential as a combination of on and off-field shenanigans and bust-ups with his managers precipitated his decline.

After leaving Milan for a second time in 2016, he had a short spell in France with Nice and Marseille before returning to his native Italy for another two years.

Last season, he joined the newly promoted Turkish side Adana Demirspor and struck 18 goals, including a five-goal salvo on the final day of the Super Lig.

Messi and Ronaldo would walk into any team

Opinions can vary, but there's no debating Messi and Ronaldo's stature as two of the greatest footballers of all time.

Both have had extraordinary careers, scoring more than 1500 goals and winning almost 70 trophies combined, as well as amassing 12 Ballon d'Ors between them.

The 'extraterrestrial duo' have raised the bar so much in the last 15 years that they've become the gold standard for greatness.

Regardless of whether either of them makes into anyone's dream XI or not, history will remember them for generations to come.

