"That's why he's so good" - Xabi Alonso compares German star to Lionel Messi 

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso recently compared German wonderkid Florian Wirtz to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. Wirtz is regarded as one of the finest talents in world football right now but has seen his development stall following a nasty injury.

The gifted attacking midfielder suffered a Cruciate Ligament Rupture on March 14, 2022, and has since been out of action. He has not featured at all for Bayer Leverkusen this season and has also missed the FIFA World Cup.

Wirtz is yet to play under former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso, who has been in charge of the Bundesliga side since October 2022.

However, Alonso has heaped praise on the 19-year-old ahead of his imminent return to the side. The World Cup-winning Spanish midfielder turned manager compared the German wonderkid to Lionel Messi, widely considered among the best to ever grace the game.

Statistical Football Analysis @Statistical_FA I think people forget how crazy good Florian Wirtz was last season, but 0.70 xG + xA per 90 in the Bundesliga at 18 YEARS OLD is but.



Sancho at the same age in the same league was averaging 0.54, and a 21 year old Vinícius was averaging 0.73 last season for the UCL winners I think people forget how crazy good Florian Wirtz was last season, but 0.70 xG + xA per 90 in the Bundesliga at 18 YEARS OLD is but.Sancho at the same age in the same league was averaging 0.54, and a 21 year old Vinícius was averaging 0.73 last season for the UCL winners https://t.co/RjQ9Mfd1oi

Alonso compared Wirtz's exceptional vision and eye for passes to that of Lionel Messi, who recently led Argentina to a FIFA World Cup triumph. He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"There are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch. The player who looks good does things that are nice, but not necessarily efficient.

"Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: "You're in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!"

"It's not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest," he added. "Florian can do that. That's why he's so good."

Wirtz scored 10 goals and produced 14 assists in 31 games last season before being ruled out with an injury.

The playmaker is set to make a return for Bayer Leverkusen's first game after the Bundesliga winter break, an away match against Borussia Monchengladbach on January 22.

Lionel Messi has not been in contact with Barcelona since his departure

Barcelona have reportedly not contacted Lionel Messi since he left the Catalans for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021, as reported by The Athletic.

The Argentine superstar was on Barcelona's books for over two decades but had to leave the club in the summer of 2021.

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl Stat says Finished Messi is better than Prime Ronaldo Stat says Finished Messi is better than Prime Ronaldo https://t.co/6Xe63zb7ae

With the Catalan giants desperately struggling financially, they could not offer Lionel Messi a new deal.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner eventually joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and now looks settled in Paris after an underwhelming debut campaign.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes