"That's why he's so good" - Xabi Alonso compares Liverpool target to Lionel Messi

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso has made a bold comparison between Reds target Florian Wirtz and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi amid reports linking the Merseysiders with the 17-year-old attacking midfielder. Alonso explained that the Bayer Leverkusen star is similar to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner when it comes to making efficient decisions on the pitch.

Florian Wirtz is one of Liverpool's key targets for the summer transfer window as the Premier League giants look to reinforce their options at the center of the pitch, according to Fabrizio Romano. Jurgen Klopp is said to be a fan of the player and has added him among the names on his wishlist.

The attacking midfielder has had a brilliant outing with Bayer Leverkusen this season. So far during the campaign, he's made 13 appearances for the Bundesliga giants across all competitions, recording two goals and six assists to his name.

After watching the 17-year-old dazzle with his performances in the German top flight over the last couple of weeks, Xabi Alonso couldn't help but compare him to Lionel Messi.

"There are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch," the former Liverpool midfielder was quoted as saying by Liverpool World.

"The player who looks good does things that are nice, but not necessarily efficient. Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: 'You're in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!' It's not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That's why he's so good," he added.

It is quite interesting to see that Lionel Messi remains a reference player in the football world despite having already entered the twilight of his career. The Argentine reached an incredible height when he led his nation to the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar last year where he bagged seven goals and three assists and was named the player of the tournament.

It remains to be seen how many more he'll add to his tally before the campaign concludes.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Liverpool?

Lionel Messi is currently on international duty with Argentina

Lionel Messi will return to action for PSG in the French top flight when they take on Olympique Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, April 2. Christophe Galtier's men will be eager to record a victory after losing 2-0 to Rennes in their last game.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will play their highly anticipated Premier League game versus Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp's men can earn a vital victory away from home against the defending champions.

