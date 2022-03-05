“That’s got to give them confidence between now and the end of the season” – Michael Owen predicts Chelsea vs Burnley result

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen has predicted that Chelsea would scrap a 1-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Blues are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round. They also had a valiant performance against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, which they lost 11-10 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

Owen believes there could be a lack of goals at Turf Moor, but the Blues' quality could see them prevail eventually. In his column for BetVictor, Owen said about the game:

"Burnley’s recent form has been good, but that defeat to Leicester on Tuesday was a real missed opportunity. They’ve been having to play catch-up, having had all these games in hand; it’s inevitable their form would slip."

He added:

"As for Chelsea, I think they left Wembley last week with more positives than negatives, despite losing. They created plenty of chances against an excellent Liverpool defence; that’s got to give them confidence between now and the end of the season. I don’t think we’ll see loads of goals here, but Chelsea will have too much for Burnley."

The Blues haven't played in the league since beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park on February 19. Since then, they have played three games in as many different tournaments. That includes a 2-0 win over LOSC Lille in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League.

Burnley are currently 18th in the Premier League standings, having garnered only 21 points from 25 games. They were on a three-game unbeaten run in the league before suffering a 2-0 loss to Leicester City in midweek. They are just a point behind Everton in 17th place. The Toffees, though, have a game in hand.

Chelsea have fallen out of Premier League title race

Chelsea have fallen out of the Premier League title race, which is now a two-horse race between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Blues are currently third in the league standings, having accumulated 50 points from 25 games. They are three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United. However, Thomas Tuchel's men have two games in hand over the Red Devils.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC The last time we travelled to Burnley! The last time we travelled to Burnley! 👊 https://t.co/bRYAkCAmpo

Despite their indifferent form in the league, they won the UEFA Super Cup this season, and also lifted their first FIFA Club World Cup last month. They missed a third of the campaign last Sunday, as they lost to Liverpool in an epic shootout in the Carabao Cup.

