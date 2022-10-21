"That's what has happened" - Chelsea manager Graham Potter comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United.

The Portugal international made headlines by storming down the tunnel during the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was on the bench against Spurs but stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag still had two substitutions to make at the time and also insisted that the forward refused to come on as a substitute.

As punishment, the former Real Madrid man has been banished from senior team training and will not travel to face Chelsea on Saturday, October 22.

In a press conference ahead of the game, Blues manager Potter was questioned regarding Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager stated that he cannot comment on it as he is unaware of the details.

As quoted by Football.London, he said:

"I can't really comment because I don't know the ins and outs. He's taken his stance and then you need the club to support. From the outside, that's what has happened."

Potter has also made it clear that he does not want to make headlines but understands why such a decision was made. He added:

"It's difficult for me to comment because I don't want to go off headlines. Part of the job is to take some decisions that are difficult but that's normal."

Manchester United could feel Cristiano Ronaldo's absence against Chelsea

Ronaldo is going through one of the worst seasons of his football career but he remains one of the biggest difference makers in world football.

The Portuguese forward has struggled for playing time this season and has scored just twice this season in 12 matches across all competitions.

Manchester United could have benefitted from having someone of his quality against a side like Chelsea.

It has been quite evident this campaign that the Red Devils simply do not have a good finisher who has often let them down.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest finishers in the history of the game and is also known for making a difference when it matters the most. Hence, he could be a major miss for the Red Devils as they take on Chelsea on Saturday.

