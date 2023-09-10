"That's human nature" - Al Nassr manager makes bold claims on Saudi players following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and other European stars

Al-Nassr FC coach Luis Castro has hailed the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo and other players who arrived from Europe on the Saudi Arabian players. He claims that the domestic players have improved well and are trying to match the new signings.

Castro was appointed as the new manager of Al Nassr following Rudi Garcia's sacking earlier this year. He got off to a shaky start with two losses in his first two games, but has bounced back with 4 wins in a row, and all in convincing fashion.

Speaking to O Jogo, Castro claimed that he was delighted to see the rise in quality among the Saudi Arabian players. He believes that they are pushing to reach the levels of the new signings and said:

"I want to grow to equal in terms of knowledge those who are above, that's human nature. Those who come from Europe have to be the references. I notice a big increase in Saudi players and I don't see a big decrease in those who come from Europe, Brozovic is doing the 13.5 kilometers per game he did in 40º or 45º Celsius."

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first big name to join Saudi Pro League last season. He has now been joined by the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and more this summer.

Luis Castro wants to play a big role in Saudi Pro League like Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been credited by many footballers and Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo for the rise in the populatiry of the league. The Nigerian also went on to claim that the players who moved from Europe to the Middle East this summer were mostly because of the Portuguese star.

Luis Castro also wants to be among those helping the league become one of the best in the world. He told OJOGO:

"I felt that I had played the role in Brazil that had taken me there, lifting a Botafogo team that had come from the second division and that needed something done for it, giving it visibility, which was done.

"I took advantage of the opportunity in the emerging League that wants to position itself in world football. A league that has Cristiano Ronaldo, Mendy, Mahrez, Milinkovic-Savic, Mitrovic, Otávio, Rúben Neves, Fábio Martins... It cannot continue to go unnoticed."

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, Castro has the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Sadio Mane in his team to depend on as the experienced players who arrived from Europe.