"That's who I'd choose" - Wayne Rooney decides between Pochettino and Ten Hag for permanent Manchester United managerial job

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has picked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino as the man he wants to become United's next manager.

The Argentinian manager is reportedly in a race with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag for the Old Trafford hot seat. The Telegraph most recently reported that the Dutchman is now the clear favorite.

But Rooney believes Pochettino's experience of having worked in the Premier League would be hugely beneficial for Manchester United. The Argentine worked with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur before being sacked in 2019 by the latter. Rooney said to SkySports:

“I think Pochettino has done it in the Premier League, he knows the Premier League. At Tottenham, he brought a lot of young players in and at Southampton too. If I’m choosing from one of them two that’s who I’d choose. I’d go with Pochettino and give him time.”

utdreport @utdreport @footballdaily] Wayne Rooney: "If I'm choosing from one of them two [Ten Hag or Pochettino] I'd go with Pochettino and give him time." #mulive Wayne Rooney: "If I'm choosing from one of them two [Ten Hag or Pochettino] I'd go with Pochettino and give him time." #mulive [@footballdaily] https://t.co/cYWvC2sKR8

Pochettino is encountering a difficult period at PSG this season. The Ligue 1 leaders exited the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid in demoralizing fashion. They blew away a two-goal lead to a Karim Benzema hat-trick in the second half of the second leg.

Off the back of that defeat, speculation mounted about the former Spurs manager's future at the Parc des Princes.

He is reported to have been interviewed by Manchester United for the managerial role (via Sky Sports). It seems likely that he will leave Paris in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League experience is key for Manchester United

Pochettino led Spurs to the UEFA Champions League final in 2019

As mentioned above, Erik ten Hag is being strongly rumored to be the favorite among the Manchester United board to take over. However, Pochettino's Premier League experience is what has him hanging on.

He has a proven track record of developing squads through youth as Rooney touches on and that is something United have been lacking.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, the Red Devils have been guilty of chasing a quick-fix. They have signed high-profile players and expect them to come in and bring immediate success.

But no real squad rebuild has happened since Sir Alex left. Instead Manchester United have chopped and changed managers with any established plans going out of the window each time.

During his time at Spurs, Pochettino was hugely successful in transforming the north London side into credible Premier League title challengers. They came close to winning the league back in 2016 only for Leicester City to blow them away.

Following this, Pochettino led Spurs to their first Champions League final in 2019 albeit they would go on to lose to Liverpool.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - Mauricio Pochettino's experience is helping him in the race with Ten Hag for the job of Manchester United manager. The club is in the final stages of conversations with Pochettino & Ten Hag and will make a final decision in the coming weeks. [ - Mauricio Pochettino's experience is helping him in the race with Ten Hag for the job of Manchester United manager. The club is in the final stages of conversations with Pochettino & Ten Hag and will make a final decision in the coming weeks. [ @FabrizioRomano 🚨 - Mauricio Pochettino's experience is helping him in the race with Ten Hag for the job of Manchester United manager. The club is in the final stages of conversations with Pochettino & Ten Hag and will make a final decision in the coming weeks. [@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/lwCxBewhJk

But signs are there that the Argentinian could be successful with rebuilding the side, but his work at PSG may worry Manchester United fans.

He has never been able to forge a relationship with the squad in terms of following his principles. The lack of control he has had at the Parc des Princes has led to difficult times.

Controlling big names such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi has proved problematic. This is perhaps why ten Hag is a risk the Red Devils are more willing to take.

Edited by Aditya Singh