“That’s why I don’t gamble” - Paul Merson surprised by Chelsea's 3-1 FA Cup win against Aston Villa

Pundit Paul Merson expressed his surprise after Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park in the FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday, February 7.

The Blues came into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats in the Premier League. They lost 4-1 against Liverpool at Anfield before losing 4-2 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.

However, they put the two results behind them and put in an excellent showing against Villa on Wednesday. Conor Gallager finished neatly in the 11th minute after some good work down the left flank from Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegalese striker got on the scoresheet himself in the 21st minute, heading in from a cross. Enzo Fernandez scored a stunning freekick in the 54th minute before Moussa Diaby got a consolation goal for Aston Villa in stoppage time.

Merson shared his thoughts on the results, sharing on his X account:

"What a result @ChelseaFC didn’t see that coming at all….. that’s why I don’t gamble anymore."

Expand Tweet

The Blues had 51% possession against Aston Villa and had 8/15 attempts on target as compared to the hosts' 5/15. They will face Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round on February 28.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino lauds his players after Aston Villa win

The Blues have had a tough 2023-24 season in the Premier League. They are 11th in the standings and came into the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Aston Villa on the back of back-to-back defeats.

Chelsea are 15 points behind fourth-placed Villa in the Premier League standings but put up a dominant performance against them on the night. When asked how pleased he was with his side's reaction to the two defeats after the game, Mauricio Pochettino said (via Chelseafc.com):

"I think we dominated and in the end we were the better side. For me the key was the way the team reacted after the Wolves game, in the way that we trained, in the way that we talked, the way the players were in the meeting. The feeling translated to me also, it is important to be all together.

"Today I really enjoyed it on the touchline because a not so good result can arrive but in this way for sure, with this group of talented young players who we still need to provide the consistency, I think we can succeed in the end all together."

Despite their Premier League struggles, Chelsea have done well in the cup competitions this season. They have reached the FA Cup fifth round and are set to face Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on February 25.