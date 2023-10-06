“That’s why I don’t want to talk about it” – When Lionel Messi explained why he won’t talk to Kylian Mbappe about 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi has explained why he doesn't talk to former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe about the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Argentina defeated France in dramatic fashion, securing the victory on penalties (4-2) after playing out a 3-3 draw in the tournament's final. Messi scored a brace for La Albiceleste, while Mbappe managed to bag a hat-trick for his nation on the night.

Having dealt with the emotion of losing a World Cup final in 2014 to Germany, Messi said (via Beanyman Sports):

"Nobody wants to talk and bring up the subject of the final and talk about it. I have been on the other side too, I lost a World Cup final as well and I didn't want to know anything about that, about what had happened and nothing to do with the World Cup at the time."

He continued:

"That's why I don't want to talk about it either. But the truth is that there's no problem with Kylian, quite the opposite."

The duo have shared the pitch on 67 occasions for PSG, managing 34 joint goal contributions. Playing together, Messi and Mbappe have won two Ligue 1 titles, among other honors.

While the France international and 2018 World Cup winner continues to play his football at the Parc des Princes, Messi decided to join Inter Miami from PSG this summer.

"Happy birthday legend"- Kylian Mbappe's heartfelt birthday message to Lionel Messi earlier this summer

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe (via Getty Images)

French attacker Kylian Mbappe shared a heartfelt birthday message on his Instagram account for ex-PSG teammate Lionel Messi before the latter joined Inter Miami in the summer.

While Messi is considered among the best to ever play the sport, Mbappe is well on his way to matching the Barcelona legend's greatness. Wishing the 36-year-old forward, Mbappe wrote on June 24 this year:

"Happy birthday legend. @leomessi. Wishing you the best day possible with your family and friends. Thank you for these 2 years together in Paris, I learned a lot from you as a player, partner, opponent and man."

"For that alone I am thankful. Good luck on your new adventure."

During Messi's two-year stay at the Parc des Princes, he completed 75 appearances, bagging 32 goals and 35 assists across all competitions. Meanwhile, Mbappe continues to shine for the Ligue 1 side, having registered 220 goals from 268 appearances for his current employers so far.