"That's what I like about him" - Lisandro Martinez reveals favorite quality in Alejandro Garnacho after Manchester United star's Argentina call-up

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has heaped praise on Red Devils teammate Alejandro Garnacho for the attitude he displays on the pitch.

Garnacho has been on the Old Trafford outfit's books since joining them from Atletico Madrid in 2020. After rising through the ranks, he made his senior debut for the club in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League in April last year.

The winger is now enjoying his breakout season with Manchester United, having made 27 appearances across competitions so far. He notably found the back of the net four times and provided five assists for his teammates in those matches.

Garnacho's performances for the Red Devils this season have seen him earn a call-up to the Argentina national team. He has been named in La Albiceleste's 35-man squad for their friendlies against Panama and Curacao.

Martinez is one Argentina international who is very much familiar with the 18-year-old. The two South Americans have played 21 games together for Erik ten Hag's side so far this season.

The central defender has been impressed with what he has seen from the attacker thus far. He explained that the personality displayed by Garnacho despite his tender age sets him apart from the rest. He told TyC Sports (via Infobae):

“Garna is an excellent boy. He is a boy with a lot of personality; he is 18 years old, he is starting in a very big team with a lot of pressure, so you have to have that personality. That's what I like about him. He plays as a starter or comes on for 15 minutes and gives his best."

Martinez went on to express his delight at the teenager's development, saying:

"He also has an eye for goal. He is doing very well, taking good steps, he is constantly learning. That's the good thing. He is here with me; the only way is to go there with me, to Argentina."

Garnacho expected to sign new Manchester United deal

Garnacho's contract with Manchester United expires at the end of next season. There have thus been question marks about his long-term future with the Premier League giants.

However, the Red Devils have been pushing to tie the Argentinian down to a new deal for a while now. He is expected to commit his long-term future to the Old Trafford club, according to reports. The attacker is tipped to be an important player for the team for years to come.

