“That’s where I see him going to get some consistency” – Craig Burley suggests Chelsea star should secure surprise move to West Ham ‘if he’s got a brain’ 

Former Scotland international Craig Burley has advised Christian Pulisic to leave Chelsea and join West Ham United this summer.

The Hammers have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old and Burley stated that he should make the short trip to East London. The 50-year-old spoke to ESPN and advised the former Borussia Dortmund player to seek regular playing time for boosting his chances of making an impact at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“If he’s got a brain in his head and a good agent, he goes in and speaks to the club, to Tuchel, lay the cards out – I want to play, I’ve got the World Cup coming up. If I’m not going to play, I want to move on.”

“I think he goes to a club that sits just below where Chelsea are. I’m not saying they’re going to sign him. But West Ham, punching above their weight, ambitious. That’s where I see him going to get some consistency.”

Pulisic joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and has scored 25 goals and provided 18 assists in 114 matches across competitions for the team.

However, his time in West London has been plagued by inconsistencies. The USA international made 13 starts in the Premier League last season and saw his campaign disrupted by injuries.

Pulisic is his country's talisman on the international stage and carries a great weight of expectations ahead of his first FIFA World Cup appearance. In light of this, he needs regular playing time to head to Qatar in top form.

Chelsea's transfer activities suggest Christian Pulisic could struggle for playing time this season

Pulisic has struggled for consistency recently

As already indicated, Christian Pulisic is not a guaranteed starter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have a glut of quality players who share similar playing styles and positions with the American.

The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all in contention for a starting shirt with Pulisic.

Furthermore, the Blues have been strongly linked with moves for Raphinha and Raheem Sterling which could further increase the options available to Thomas Tuchel.

Christian Pulisic might struggle for gametime if he remains at Chelsea next season as it might be in his best interest to seek a move away this summer.

