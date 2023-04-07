“That’s how I started following women’s football” – Fans go wild as Premier League star’s girlfriend joins Italy national team camp

Fans are in awe as Premier League goalkeeper Loris Karius' girlfriend Diletta Leotta has joined the Italian women's national team's camp. Karius currently plays for EPL side Newcastle United.

Leotta, who currently works for broadcasting organization DAZN, has joined the camp as part of her media duties. The 31-year-old is pregnant with Karius' child at the moment.

Leotta also boasts a massive number of followers on social media. She has 8.7 million followers to be exact. One fan commented on her latest post:

"And that's how I started following women's football..."

Another claimed:

"Diletta > Retegui."

The presenter was recently seen at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium as well. She took photos with Los Blancos' famous UEFA Champions League trophies inside the trophy room.

Karius, on the other hand, has made only one appearance for Premier League side Newcastle United this season. He started the Carabao Cup final for the Magpies against Manchester United, which the Red Devils won 2-0.

Premier League star Allan Saint-Maximin sent transfer message

Allan Saint-Maximin has been a crucial player for Newcastle United so far this season.

The Frenchman has made 26 appearances for the Magpies so far this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

The Premier League star recently sent a transfer message, saying (via Mirror):

“A lot of people say, 'Maxi don’t really fit in that system', 'he doesn't really run enough' or things like that. But I know it's not true. When you get the fight I have now, it's nothing difficult for me. We fight for something, we work for something. It's a better position to be in."

He added:

"I always try to run back, and to help the team to attack as well. Sometimes the people outside don't understand that. The manager always asks me to give my best defensively but he wants me to attack, he wants me to score goals, he wants me to run, to go one-v-one against my defender."

Saint-Maximin further said:

“If I play like a left back it would not be possible for me to do that. With my quality, I need to find the balance. Sometimes people think they know everything, but they just know nothing. I'm very comfortable because the manager knows when I am on the pitch, we don't lose like every single game.”

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United are third in the Premier League with 53 points from 28 games this term.

