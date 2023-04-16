"That's what I've heard" - Harry Redknapp claims he knows where Jude Bellingham is headed amid Real Madrid and Manchester City links

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has opened up on Jude Bellingham's potential destination amidst interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Liverpool were highly linked with Bellingham, but as per The Telegraph, they have now dropped out of the race due to the enormous £110 million price tag. They are likely to focus on making multiple midfield signings rather than spending huge amounts on just one player.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City have all been linked with signing Bellingham as well. Amidst their interest, Redknapp has claimed that the English youngster wants to join Los Blancos in the summer.

Speaking to ECHO, he said:

"I've heard - I don't know if I'm right - that he wants to go to Real Madrid. It's difficult...amazing club again. Good lifestyle in Spain. That's what I've heard anyway."

As per the aforementioned Telegraph report, Chelsea and Manchester United might find it hard to match Bellingham's asking price. Hence, it could be a straightforward battle between Los Blancos and Manchester City.

Bellingham, 19, has been brilliant for club and country this season. He has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 38 games across competitions for Dortmund. He also helped England reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Real Madrid and Manchester City could need midfield reinforcements

Real Madrid could see the likes of veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos leave the club in the summer as their contracts come to an end. Even if the duo stays, Los Blancos will look to secure early replacements for the two old guards.

They have signed Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni over the last two seasons and could complete a trio by signing Bellingham in the summer. They will, however, face strict competition from Manchester City.

Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan have been linked with a move away from the Etihad in the summer, with Barcelona interested. Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips hasn't impressed since his £50 million move last summer.

Bellingham could be a perfect addition to City's squad, which also features his compatriots like John Stones and Phil Foden.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder already has plenty of experience at a high level, having made 138 appearances for the German side. He has also earned 24 England caps, becoming a mainstay in Gareth Southgate's side.

