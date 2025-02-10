"That’s what I want to see" - Hansi Flick sends message to Barcelona star after leaving him out of matchday squad

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick sent a message to Ansu Fati after leaving him out of the matchday squad for their LaLiga clash against Sevilla. He said that it's a team decision and he's spoken to the Spaniard, who's been working well.

Fati has had some injury issues this season after returning from his loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. He's played just 186 minutes in eight appearances across competitions. He's also been left out of the matchday squad in recent matches.

Ahead of their clash against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, Flick hinted that Fati might return to the squad, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Sometimes you talk to the coach, and then, days later, you see what happens. And that is positive. Ansu is doing very well, he is improving and that is what we want. He is on the right path.”

However, the Spaniard was left out of the squad, as Flick explained:

“It’s a team decision. I already said it yesterday in a press conference. I spoke with him very honestly and he’s working well. He’s very close to the team and that’s what I want to see.”

Fati, 22, has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in the summer with his contract expiring in 2027.

Hansi Flick expresses happiness after Barcelona's emphatic win over Sevilla

The Blaugrana came into the match against Sevilla with an opportunity to reduce the gap to the top of the table to two points. They started well with Roberto Lewandowski scoring in the seventh minute but Ruben Vargas equalised in the next minute.

Fermin Lopez (46') and Raphinha (55') put Barcelona 3-1 up before the former was sent off in the 62nd minute. However, the visitors maintained their quality and Eric Garcia made it 4-1 in the 89th minute to secure the win.

Hansi Flick was pleased with his side's performance as he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I’m very happy with our performance. In the second half especially, with one less player, we fought to get the three points.

“I’m very happy with that final stretch of the match. They had fast players on the wings and the team was able to contain them. I’m really happy with those final minutes.”

Barcelona are now two points behind leaders Real Madrid and one behind second-placed Atletico Madrid in the LaLiga table. They will next face Rayo Vallecano at home on Monday, February 17.

