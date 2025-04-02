"That’s why I work very hard" - Liverpool defender says he wants to become better than 'special' teammate Virgil van Dijk one day

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate has sent an emphatic message to teammate Virgil van Dijk. The France international has vowed to surpass Van Dijk as a defender as he strives to become a better player.

Van Dijk has established himself as one of the best center-backs to have played in the Premier League since his move to Anfield in 2018. The Dutch defender has been a marquee player for the club, enjoying great success with the Reds.

He has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup, amongst other accolades. This season, Van Dijk and Konate have been instrumental at the heart of Liverpool's defense under Arne Slot, helping them in their league title pursuit.

The center-back pairing have helped the Merseysiders concede the second-least number of goals (27) in the league behind Arsenal. While Konate has been in great form, many consider Van Dijk as one of, if not the best, center-half in world football.

However, Konate is intent on improving and eventually becoming a better defender than Van Dijk. He said (via TBR Football):

“With Virgil we know how good he is, how special he is, what he’s been doing for years. He’s so good. Like I’ve said previously, I will be better than you one day, that’s why I work very hard everyday to achieve this."

"It’s crazy how many Man of the Match he gets this season. It’s very good to play with Virg, but sometimes people who watch the game they think it’s only Virgil who plays. I’m not jealous, but watch the game and it will tell you the truth."

Konate has made 34 appearances across competitions for Liverpool this season, contributing two goals and two assists.

Konate claims Premier League clubs 'give 3000% more' when facing Liverpool compared to other opponents

Konate has claimed that teams in the Premier League have put in far more effort when they face Liverpool than other opponents this season.

Arne Slot's men have been in exceptional form in the league this season and are frontrunners to win the title in the Dutch manager's debut campaign in charge.

The Reds are nine points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand against Everton on Wednesday night (April 2). A win in the Merseyside derby would return the gap to 12 points.

Konate feels rival clubs have stepped up their game with intent whenever they face the Reds, making each fixture more difficult for them. He said (via Empire of the Kop):

“For me, the difference is how hard it is to win when you are Liverpool. When we watch the data, every team when they play against Liverpool runs more [than usual]. When you play against us, every team has a special motivation – ‘The world is watching this game and if I do something special today, maybe my career can change’. "

"I respect every team, but I think it’s difficult for us because, when you play against every team, all of them give 3,000% compared to when they’re playing against other teams sometimes. That’s why it’s more difficult for us, I think, and it’s a good challenge as well.”

