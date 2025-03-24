“That’s so important” - Ex-Liverpool star Gregory Vignal offers ‘vital’ advice to Reds chief Richard Hughes ahead of summer transfer window

Former Liverpool defender Gregory Vignal has urged the club to sign new players to refresh the squad this summer. He believes that fresh faces are needed to make the side even better ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Speaking to Empire of the KOP, Vignal claimed that it was important for Liverpool to strengthen their squad despite being on top of the Premier League table in the ongoing season. He said:

"Of course, new players just to refresh, to bring fresh blood. That's so important, so vital. That's part of the football club also and that's why Richard [Hughes] I think will be really busy during the transfer window."

Liverpool also have the contract situations of Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold to solve this season, as all three are in the final months of their deal. The trio have played a key role for the club this season, but are yet to pen new contracts.

Liverpool hero wants contract issues sorted swiftly

Dirk Kuyt spoke to The Athletic recently and urged Liverpool to solve the contract situation of their star trio quickly. He believes that the Reds need to keep hold of Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, saying:

"Virgil leads in such a great way and he's playing at his best level. He takes care of his own performances and he's also there for others on and off the pitch. It wasn't easy for him coming back from a bad injury and he had some criticism, but this season he's been immense and I'm enjoying every minute of watching him play for L'pool. He is turning 34 soon but players now can go on longer than those of my generation.

"It's the same with Mo, who turns 33 in June. Everyone who likes L'pool wants these players to sign new contracts tomorrow but we don't know the details. All I can say is I hope that soon we get the green light that they will be staying at Liverpool as they're still among the best players in the world."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly decided to join Real Madrid this summer and has rejected all renewal offers from the Reds. Salah and Van Dijk have repeatedly stated that talks with the club had not progressed, with negotiations possibly ongoing with just over three months left on their current deals.

