“That’s the most important thing” – Jota delivers verdict on first Liverpool training session with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has expressed his belief that the club's summer signings, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, already represent an upgrade for the team.

Jota expressed his views on the two new signings after the squad gathered at the AXA Training Centre for pre-season preparations. He had the opportunity to train with the new midfield duo, who cost a combined £95 million, for the first time this week.

Following physical tests on Tuesday, the players returned to the pitch on Wednesday, July 12, before departing for a 10-day training camp in Germany.

Jota has been particularly impressed with what he has seen from Szoboszlai. The Hungarian international emerged as one of the top performers in the infamous lactate test that awaits Jurgen Klopp's squad at the beginning of every pre-season.

Talking about Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, Jota said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Yesterday, Dominik was one of the best in my group in terms of running, so they have that effort. I could see already today the quality Alexis has in possession. I think they will improve the team and make us stronger – that's the most important thing.''

Jota also highlighted their potential to strengthen the team after Liverpool failed to secure Champions League qualification for the first time in seven years.

The Portuguese forward endured a frustrating 2022-23 campaign, plagued by two significant injury setbacks. He made only 28 appearances, with a mere 15 as a starter.

As the new pre-season begins, Jota is eager to make a fresh start and return to the level he was at before the previous season. He sees the upcoming training camp as an opportunity to prepare and ensure his fitness for the forthcoming season.

''It is a tough day'' - Liverpool's new signing Alexis Mac Allister on Liverpool's exhausting lactate test

Liverpool's new signing, Alexis Mac Allister, endured a grueling lactate test during his first pre-season with the club. The fatigue was evident on his face after the workout at the AXA Training Centre.

Despite the physical strain, the former Brighton midfielder maintained a positive outlook, expressing appreciation for being with his new teammates.

Reflecting on the challenging day, Mac Allister said:

"It's nice, it's nice to be here with my teammates. Of course, it is a tough day, but it is nice to start pre-season like this."

The £35 million acquisition from Brighton & Hove Albion joined Liverpool in early June, adding depth to the squad ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Poll : 0 votes